Register Citizen
CT's The Blind Rhino to compete at National Buffalo Wing Festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Blind Rhino, with locations in South Norwalk and Black Rock, is part of the restaurant lineup at the upcoming National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, N.Y. The casual sports bar, known for its wings, is the only Connecticut...
Southern Connecticut State college student, 20, wounded in New Haven shooting, officials say
NEW HAVEN — A 20-year-old Southern Connecticut State University student was wounded in a shooting Thursday night, officials said. New Haven police said the wounded man walked into Yale New Haven Hospital Thursday night. Hospital officials reported that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had sought care around...
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
Racial slur against Enfield football player sparks community meeting, call for change
ENFIELD — A community conversation about race is planned after a homeowner directed a racial slur at a local high school football player who was going door-to-door raising money through an annual fundraiser, the superintendent said in a letter to the community Tuesday. In the letter, Enfield Superintendent Christopher...
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
Guilford resident wins $2M prize from Connecticut Powerball
After two Connecticut residents claimed more than $1 million with Connecticut Lottery earlier in the month, another resident won a prize of $2 million on Tuesday. A Guilford resident won $2,000,012 from a Powerball ticket. The ticket was purchased at a Krauszers in Guilford. Shepard Bryant Kramer of Darien won also won part of the Powerball prize, earning $50,000 from a ticket that was purchased from Darien Station Variety in Darien.
Deli offers traditional Sicilian comfort food in Middletown: ‘It looks like home’
MIDDLETOWN — When Middletown residents of Sicilian ancestry want a taste of home, many go out to Avella’s Italian Takeout at 232 Williams St., near Wesleyan University. “It looks just like when I was growing up,” said Rose Scarrozzo, whose grandparents were born in Sicily. “My grandmother used to cook just like this. It looks like home.”
West Haven looks to get incoming kindergartners registered
WEST HAVEN — Before the first day of school later this month, officials say they must increase outreach efforts to the city’s youngest learners. Superintendent of Schools Neil Cavallaro said there are 174 incoming kindergarten students who have not yet completed the registration process. He said that while it’s important for all students to start the year strong by showing up to school on the first day, making sure kindergarten students don’t slip through the cracks is a top priority.
Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
Connecticut malls find new ways to fill vacant space: ‘We want to reinvent the mall’
STAMFORD — Michael O’Brien has been playing or coaching soccer for most of his life. But the turf that he treads today at his new business differs from other pitches: It is situated inside a downtown shopping mall. The Soccer Fun Zone that O’Brien co-owns opened last month...
South Windsor police stopped impaired driver from going wrong way on CT highway
SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police said they stopped an impaired driver heading the wrong way on Route 5 near the Interstate 291 ramps Monday evening. The driver, a 44-year-old New Britain man, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, South Windsor police said Thursday. He was released on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Aug. 29.
West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns
WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
State police report injuries at truck crash on I-91 in Meriden
MERIDEN — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle shut down Interstate 91 in Meriden Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. State police reported that there were injuries at the scene, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of 5 p.m. The crash closed...
Warrant: Behind curtained Plymouth storefront, illegal poker den brought in up to $2,000 a night
PLYMOUTH — The operator of an illegal poker den was pulling in up to $2,000 a night on games held behind a curtained storefront, according to an arrest warrant released Wednesday. Police discovered the “underground gambling house” in the Terryville section of Plymouth early on May 19 when officers...
How Middletown is preparing for COVID in new school year
MIDDLETOWN — With the first day of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, the public schools will be following the latest Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 safety measures, local officials said. Students will return to classes Aug. 31. The district will adhere to...
Two arrested in downtown stabbing, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police said they have arrested two men who stabbed each other during a downtown fight Tuesday night. Fernando Gomez, 25, and Bryan Ramirez, 29, were each arrested on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. Ramirez also was charged with first-degree threatening.
Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School
SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
Torrington couple marries at farmers market
TORRINGTON — Nicole Wilson was having a difficult time finding a justice of the peace to conduct her wedding ceremony. She reached out to Beth Zukowski, owner of Better Baking by Beth and also a justice of the peace, who at first said she was very busy. Zukowski asked...
Darien fountain latest site of sudsy, soapy prank, police say
DARIEN — A local fountain was the latest site of a sudsy prank last weekend. The Darien Police Department received a report on Sunday of soap overflowing from a fountain near the Darien Sport Shop on Post Road, according to Detective Sgt. Dan Skoumbros. “It’s probably some teens doing...
