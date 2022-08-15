ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

CT's The Blind Rhino to compete at National Buffalo Wing Festival

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Blind Rhino, with locations in South Norwalk and Black Rock, is part of the restaurant lineup at the upcoming National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, N.Y. The casual sports bar, known for its wings, is the only Connecticut...
BUFFALO, NY
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, CT
New Britain, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
New Britain, CT
Football
City
Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Southington, CT
New Britain, CT
Education
City
New Britain, CT
Register Citizen

2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Guilford resident wins $2M prize from Connecticut Powerball

After two Connecticut residents claimed more than $1 million with Connecticut Lottery earlier in the month, another resident won a prize of $2 million on Tuesday. A Guilford resident won $2,000,012 from a Powerball ticket. The ticket was purchased at a Krauszers in Guilford. Shepard Bryant Kramer of Darien won also won part of the Powerball prize, earning $50,000 from a ticket that was purchased from Darien Station Variety in Darien.
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Deli offers traditional Sicilian comfort food in Middletown: ‘It looks like home’

MIDDLETOWN — When Middletown residents of Sicilian ancestry want a taste of home, many go out to Avella’s Italian Takeout at 232 Williams St., near Wesleyan University. “It looks just like when I was growing up,” said Rose Scarrozzo, whose grandparents were born in Sicily. “My grandmother used to cook just like this. It looks like home.”
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven looks to get incoming kindergartners registered

WEST HAVEN — Before the first day of school later this month, officials say they must increase outreach efforts to the city’s youngest learners. Superintendent of Schools Neil Cavallaro said there are 174 incoming kindergarten students who have not yet completed the registration process. He said that while it’s important for all students to start the year strong by showing up to school on the first day, making sure kindergarten students don’t slip through the cracks is a top priority.
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#New Britain High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Rb Lb#Ol Dl#Te Lb#Ccc#Bristol Central#Lsb The Big Games#Hartford Public
Register Citizen

Plainville biker killed in East Hartford crash, police say

EAST HARTFORD — A Plainville motorcyclist was killed Thursday night when he struck a concrete barrier on Route 2, state police said. State police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Glenn Pelletier, who was the only person involved in the crash. Pelletier was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson V-Rod east...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

South Windsor police stopped impaired driver from going wrong way on CT highway

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police said they stopped an impaired driver heading the wrong way on Route 5 near the Interstate 291 ramps Monday evening. The driver, a 44-year-old New Britain man, was charged with driving under the influence and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, South Windsor police said Thursday. He was released on $1,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in New Britain on Aug. 29.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven brewery plan gets key approvals despite resident concerns

WEST HAVEN — A city board has issued three approvals to a brewery project that is expected to be a cornerstone of economic development along the shoreline, based upon a rationale that was not proposed by the developers themselves. The Zoning Board of Appeals approved three variances to developers...
WEST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Register Citizen

Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people

Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

State police report injuries at truck crash on I-91 in Meriden

MERIDEN — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a vehicle shut down Interstate 91 in Meriden Friday, according to the state Department of Transportation. State police reported that there were injuries at the scene, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of 5 p.m. The crash closed...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

How Middletown is preparing for COVID in new school year

MIDDLETOWN — With the first day of the 2022-23 academic year around the corner, the public schools will be following the latest Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 safety measures, local officials said. Students will return to classes Aug. 31. The district will adhere to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Two arrested in downtown stabbing, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police said they have arrested two men who stabbed each other during a downtown fight Tuesday night. Fernando Gomez, 25, and Bryan Ramirez, 29, were each arrested on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. Ramirez also was charged with first-degree threatening.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural vandalized at Pomperaug High School

SOUTHBURY — Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for defacing a “Black Lives Matter” mural at Pomperaug High School. A school administrator reported the vandalism last Thursday, according to authorities, who said the mural — painted by students on a walkway leading to the school’s football stadium — had been “covered up with black tar or asphalt smear.”
SOUTHBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington couple marries at farmers market

TORRINGTON — Nicole Wilson was having a difficult time finding a justice of the peace to conduct her wedding ceremony. She reached out to Beth Zukowski, owner of Better Baking by Beth and also a justice of the peace, who at first said she was very busy. Zukowski asked...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Darien fountain latest site of sudsy, soapy prank, police say

DARIEN — A local fountain was the latest site of a sudsy prank last weekend. The Darien Police Department received a report on Sunday of soap overflowing from a fountain near the Darien Sport Shop on Post Road, according to Detective Sgt. Dan Skoumbros. “It’s probably some teens doing...
DARIEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy