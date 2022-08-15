WEST HAVEN — Before the first day of school later this month, officials say they must increase outreach efforts to the city’s youngest learners. Superintendent of Schools Neil Cavallaro said there are 174 incoming kindergarten students who have not yet completed the registration process. He said that while it’s important for all students to start the year strong by showing up to school on the first day, making sure kindergarten students don’t slip through the cracks is a top priority.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO