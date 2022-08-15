Read full article on original website
HomeWorks Trenton Seeks Candidates for Five Positions
HomeWorks Trenton currently has five job openings including: Academic Director, Morning Bus Driver, Afternoon Bus Driver, 1700-Hour Bonner AmeriCorps Operations and Communications Assistant, and 900-Hour Bonner AmeriCorps Program Assistant. HomeWorks has an opening for a Morning and Afternoon Bus Driver for the 2022-2023 program year from September 1st – June...
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
NJ to offer zero-interest loans to help students pay for college
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Gov. Phil Murphy was on the ground at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City Wednesday, giving details about New Jersey’s new Pay it Forward program. The program, a first of its kind in the country, offers zero-interest, no fee loans with no upfront cost to students seeking careers in high […]
'I'm excited for school': Classes begin for some kids in Camden, New Jersey
"I'm looking forward to having tons of fun and making new friends," said 4th grader Natalia Irizarry.
Hackers infiltrated patient records at 2 state psychiatric hospitals
Someone hacked into the electronic medical records of patients of the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital and Anne Klein Forensic Center in June and obtained “limited” private information held by an outside company, the state Department of Health announced late Friday. A health department spokeswoman declined to say how many...
Ron Rice will retire from State Senate on August 31
State Sen. Ronald Rice (D-Newark), the longest-serving Black legislator in state history, will resign his Senate seat on August 31 after a series of health issues have limited his ability to travel to Trenton or attend community events. This marks an end to a 40-year political career for the Virginia-born...
Masks required indoors at Rutgers University this fall
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Rutgers University will require all students and staff to wear masks this fall.The university says the rule applies to all indoor teaching spaces, libraries and clinical settings.Masks are not required, however, at indoor events, but Rutgers says all attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the event.There are no restrictions on outdoor events.For more details, visit coronavirus.rutgers.edu/fall-semester-2022-health-and-well-being-protocols.
New Jersey elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson's name and renames it for first black woman to graduate from local high school after student outrage over the slave-owner
An elementary school in New Jersey is changing it's name, dropping that of founding father Thomas Jefferson over the main author of the Declaration of Independence's slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will instead be renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School, celebrating the first black woman to graduate...
Ex-Princeton worker fired after she rejected university’s COVID policies, lawsuit says
A former budget analyst for Princeton University has filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employers, alleging they fired her because she wouldn’t go along with their COVID-19 policies due to her religious beliefs. Kate McKinley, of Ewing, states in court papers the university informed her on June 8,...
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
Hillsborough Middle School literacy teacher left ‘speechless’ after being named Somerset County Teacher of the Year
HILLSBOROUGH – It still feels surreal for Ian Evans. The seventh grade literacy teacher at Hillsborough Middle School (HMS) was officially announced as the Somerset County Teacher of the Year for 2022-23 by the New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) on Aug 11. “It’s still very fresh and very...
August 18, 2022
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On Thursday August 4, 2022 at 3:20 p.m., the Lawrence Township Police Department became aware of a Domestic Violence incident which was originally reported to the Princeton Police Department but discovered to have happened in Lawrence Township. Through the investigation, it was determined that on several...
Infant dies after being cared for at Ewing, NJ day care
EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
Alleged cat hoarding case in Sayreville to be decided in Middlesex County Superior Court in September
SAYREVILLE – A complaint from Sayreville officials against a resident for allegedly hoarding cats is scheduled to be decided in Middlesex County Superior Court in September. Sayreville officials filed the verified complaint in Superior Court against the resident on July 15. The complaint alleges the resident violated a municipal...
Renting in Princeton: How Much Should You Expect To Pay in 2022?
How much should you expect to pay for apartment rentals in Princeton? We took a look through the listings to try to find out what the going rate is for apartments in central Princeton in August 2022. We last looked at Princeton rental rates two years ago, in August 2020 (link to article).
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
