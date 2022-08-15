ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HomeWorks Trenton Seeks Candidates for Five Positions

HomeWorks Trenton currently has five job openings including: Academic Director, Morning Bus Driver, Afternoon Bus Driver, 1700-Hour Bonner AmeriCorps Operations and Communications Assistant, and 900-Hour Bonner AmeriCorps Program Assistant. HomeWorks has an opening for a Morning and Afternoon Bus Driver for the 2022-2023 program year from September 1st – June...
TRENTON, NJ
PIX11

NJ to offer zero-interest loans to help students pay for college

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Gov. Phil Murphy was on the ground at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City Wednesday, giving details about New Jersey’s new Pay it Forward program.  The program, a first of its kind in the country, offers zero-interest, no fee loans with no upfront cost to students seeking careers in high […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Hackers infiltrated patient records at 2 state psychiatric hospitals

Someone hacked into the electronic medical records of patients of the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital and Anne Klein Forensic Center in June and obtained “limited” private information held by an outside company, the state Department of Health announced late Friday. A health department spokeswoman declined to say how many...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ron Rice will retire from State Senate on August 31

State Sen. Ronald Rice (D-Newark), the longest-serving Black legislator in state history, will resign his Senate seat on August 31 after a series of health issues have limited his ability to travel to Trenton or attend community events. This marks an end to a 40-year political career for the Virginia-born...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Masks required indoors at Rutgers University this fall

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Rutgers University will require all students and staff to wear masks this fall.The university says the rule applies to all indoor teaching spaces, libraries and clinical settings.Masks are not required, however, at indoor events, but Rutgers says all attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the event.There are no restrictions on outdoor events.For more details, visit coronavirus.rutgers.edu/fall-semester-2022-health-and-well-being-protocols.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
newjerseymonitor.com

New Jersey launches new student loan program

New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Mail

New Jersey elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson's name and renames it for first black woman to graduate from local high school after student outrage over the slave-owner

An elementary school in New Jersey is changing it's name, dropping that of founding father Thomas Jefferson over the main author of the Declaration of Independence's slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will instead be renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School, celebrating the first black woman to graduate...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NEWARK, NJ
midjersey.news

August 18, 2022

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On Thursday August 4, 2022 at 3:20 p.m., the Lawrence Township Police Department became aware of a Domestic Violence incident which was originally reported to the Princeton Police Department but discovered to have happened in Lawrence Township. Through the investigation, it was determined that on several...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
walkableprinceton.com

Renting in Princeton: How Much Should You Expect To Pay in 2022?

How much should you expect to pay for apartment rentals in Princeton? We took a look through the listings to try to find out what the going rate is for apartments in central Princeton in August 2022. We last looked at Princeton rental rates two years ago, in August 2020 (link to article).
PRINCETON, NJ

