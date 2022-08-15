Reservations to play in the inaugural golf tournament sponsored by the Jamestown Chamber of Commerce are available by searching for the event on the Eventbrite website. The tournament is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Jamestown Golf Course, 245 Conanicus Ave. The cost of $75 per player includes nine holes of golf, hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments. There also will be prizes for the top golfers. Tickets for dinner, without the round of golf, are $35 at the door after 4:30 p.m. The reception will include raffles.

JAMESTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO