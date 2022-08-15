Read full article on original website
Jamestown Press
Kevin J. Carty
Kevin J. Carty, 81, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at home in Newport. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Green) Carty. Born in Waltham, Mass., he was a son of the late James and Mary (Carr) Carty, growing up in Watertown and Humarock, Mass. Kevin earned...
Jamestown Press
IT JUST GOES TO SHOW
The talent show, which is the largest annual fundraiser to benefit the Jamestown Community Chorus, will return to the recreation center tonight after the 2021 edition was performed outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the participants will be 12-year-old Charlie Philbrick, of Philadelphia, who spends his summers at a...
Jamestown Press
Block Island displaying local artist’s Conanicut landscapes
A painter from Conanicut Island is being displayed on another island that is just out of sight from Jamestown’s southernmost point. A gallery by Chris Terry has been installed at the Block Island. Airport through a partner- ship with the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. The exhibition...
Jamestown Press
Bridge run will help charities
Thirty charities from Rhode Island, including Jamestown Cub Scouts Pack 1 and the agency that operates the Out of the Box Studio, will benefit from the proceeds raised during the 2022 Citizens Pell Bridge Run. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation has donated more than $700,000 to nonprofit organizations...
Jamestown Press
Film to be screened outdoors Wednesday
There will be an outdoor screening of the documentary “Motherload” at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 in the courtyard at Lawn School, 55 Lawn Ave. The documentary by Liz Canning is about a mother’s quest to understand and promote the cargo bike in a “gas-powered, digital and divided world.” Visitors should bring their own cheers. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a demonstration of cargo bikes by Mission Electric Bikes.
Jamestown Press
Create chimes during workshop Saturday
There will a word-chime workshop with a former dean at the U.S. Naval War college from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Jamestown Arts Center. Participants will explore the intersection between writing and art with Tom Culora during a workshop that weaves together art and writing with reflection, community and social issues. The resulting project will be displayed on the outdoor mural.
Jamestown Press
BOAT ACCIDENT ON BRIDGE
A powerboat fell from its trailer Monday and blocked the eastbound side of the Verrazzano Bridge as it traveled from the Rhode Island mainland to Jamestown. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority posted about the accident at 11 a.m. via Twitter, and traffic was backed up for miles in both directions as crews worked to clear the scene. The accident was cleared by 11:34 a.m.
Jamestown Press
HAVING A REELY GOOD DAY
Seventy-eight children participated in the Jamestown Striper Club’s annual fishing derby Saturday at the North Pond reservoir. The first,- second- and third-heaviest fish in each age group, respectively, were caught by Mattie Burke, Faith Vieira and Evan O’Donnell (ages 3-6), Grace Vieira, Thomas Condit and Liam Barner (ages 7-10), and Mark Swistak, Chase Evans and Brody Deinert (ages 11-14).
Jamestown Press
Jamestown teen part of state jazz group that performed at festival
A teenaged trumpeter from Jamestown performed at the same festival where his biggest influence, Dizzy Gillespie, performed a tribute to the instrument’s greatest ambassador, Louis Armstrong. Quinn Kennedy, 16, a rising junior at North Kingstown High School, performed with the Senior All-Star Jazz Ensemble during all three days of...
Jamestown Press
Objection deadline is Sept. 15 for pier proposed on East Shore Road
Jamestown residents concerned about proposed shoreline construction along the East Passage of Narragansett Bay have until Sept. 15 to submit their objections. The application for 1058 East Shore Road by TIG Realty LLC was submitted Aug. 15 to the state’s Coastal Resources Management Council. The company is asking the agency for permission to construct and maintain a 4-by-198-foot residential pier and float lift designed “in accordance with Burdick & Shire deep-water habitat recommendations.”
Jamestown Press
LEGAL NOTICES
WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING AUGUST 23, 2022, AT THE. Variances, Section 600 and 602. High groundwater table and Impervious layer overlay district. The. 3- bedroom dwelling. Said property is located in a R-40 zone and. contains 14,400 square feet. Application of Mark and Betty. Lou McGivney whose property. is...
Jamestown Press
John Catley
John Catley, 73, quietly passed away Aug. 5. He was a 30-year resident of Jamestown, R.I. John was the son of the late Howard R. Catley and Phyllis M. Catley. John leaves a son, Jay Catley, daughter, Elisa Catley, five grandchildren, sister Susan and brother-in-law David Wright, brother Howard Jr. and sister-in-law Robin Catley.
Jamestown Press
Chamber to host golf tournament slated for Sept. 15
Reservations to play in the inaugural golf tournament sponsored by the Jamestown Chamber of Commerce are available by searching for the event on the Eventbrite website. The tournament is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Jamestown Golf Course, 245 Conanicus Ave. The cost of $75 per player includes nine holes of golf, hamburgers, hot dogs and refreshments. There also will be prizes for the top golfers. Tickets for dinner, without the round of golf, are $35 at the door after 4:30 p.m. The reception will include raffles.
Jamestown Press
Primary voting to kick off Aug. 24
Early in-person voting begins Aug. 24 at Town Hall for the primary to decide four nominees on the Democratic ticket and two on the GOP ballot. This method of voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 12. Registered voters also can apply for a mail ballot if their applications are received — not postmarked — by the local board of canvassers by Aug. 23.
Jamestown Press
Registration for fall baseball opens online
Following one of its most successful seasons in history, culminating with the 10-yearold All-Star team winning the state championship in June, the Jamestown Baseball Association has opened registration for its fall instructional league. “It is a great opportunity to work on your skills and prepare for next year,” said Chris...
