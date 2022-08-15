Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Related
Great Frame Up closes after almost 50 years in Hyde Park, fitness facility moving in
The Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller, has closed its doors after 47 years in Hyde Park. The shop, located at 1418 E. 53rd Street, opened in the neighborhood in 1976. The closure was announced in a July 22 statement by former owner and current employee Rebekah Younger, who wrote that the store’s lease was not renewed and that owners needed to vacate the premises by August 18.
Chicago magazine
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
digg.com
This Charming Chicago Castle Could Be Yours For $669,999
Respect to whoever built this for following their fairytale dream. This isn't the first time we've marveled at a castle up for grabs on Zillow, but what I love about this one is how at odds it is with its surroundings — and how little its owner must have cared.
bhhschicago.com
232 E Berkley Lane
Spacious ranch house, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a 30 x 15 Bonus room on a cul de sac. This updated home with very uncommon STUCCO EXTERIOR which is better than vinyl siding. You can MOVE RIGHT IN! So many NEW features- and so Many Extras! ! All new exterior like no other around, home has a New concrete driveway and walk way/stoop, you cannot miss the stunning privacy fence in front, all exterior doors and garage door (and opener) were replaced, all NEW Windows, NEW Roof , Heated garage with shelving and tool roller cart, HUGE Bonus room that can easily be turned into a 4 season room, TV, DVD and speakers included, ( extra storage room on side) 220 Electrical, Hot water and HVAC new in 2015. Updated kitchen with new Plank flooring, Beautifully Updated Bathrooms Original Hardwood Floors throughout Living Room and Bedrooms, one touch blinds in living room, Walk in Cedar Closet in 4th BR (addition) with Exterior Access, ALL bedrooms have Professional Closet Organizers. Home is centrally located to EVERYTHING - Shopping, Highways, Entertainment - Plus AWARD WINNING Schaumburg Schools including James B Conant High School.POND with beautiful waterfall and colorful fish is major attraction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bhhschicago.com
1930 N HARLEM Avenue #602
WOW!!! AMAZING 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS CONDO UNIT FOR RENT IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. BIG BEDROOMS WITH LAGE MASTER BATHROOM!! GREAT OPEN LAYOUT WITH TONS OF LIGHT!! HARDWOOD FLOORS THUOGHT LIVING AREAS! BRAND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS!!! ONE OUTDOOR PARKING SPACE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY (RENT#26) ALSO STORAGE.
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
Here's What $1,500 In Rent Will Get You In Chicago
The average price of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
bhhschicago.com
6750 N Hermitage Avenue #1
Huge Rogers Park 2 BR, Formal Living room and Dining room, heat included Spanning the lakefront roughly from Devon Avenue to Howard Street, Rogers Park has the distinction of being the city's northernmost neighborhood. But easy accessibility by way of multiple train stops means that the unique dining, arts, culture and entertainment found in Rogers Park are never too far away. And the sound of waves crashing along the shores is near as well, as nearly all the streets leading you east end at public beaches and parkland on Lake Michigan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bhhschicago.com
3306 N Nottingham Avenue
Nicely rehabbed 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in quiet, manicured Schorsch Village. This home features lots of nice upgrades throughout. First level has warm living room; a large chef's kitchen with eating area, 42" white wood cabinetry, granite tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances white subway tile backsplash; separate dining room off kitchen; large bedroom currently used as the primary bedroom and a full bath. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms and a full bath. Both 1st and 2nd floors have hardwood throughout. Finished basement includes large recreation room/family room with a brand new wet bar, 4th Bedroom and laundry room. The brand new lower level bathroom has a separate shower and whirlpool tub. Sliding doors from kitchen lead to an awesome large covered deck. Sunny large backyard perfect for gardening. New 20 x 26 garage with tall doors, extra storage and a party door. Great location near stores, school, transportation and parks.
bhhschicago.com
1212 Vine Avenue #2B
Welcome home to Vine Place! Completed in 2020, Vine Place Apartments bring new luxurious residences to one of Chicago's most desirable suburbs - Park Ridge, Illinois. Plentiful amenities include heated indoor parking, video-monitored security system, upgraded fitness center, and a beautifully landscaped yard. Choose from multiple unique two and three bedroom apartments to fit your lifestyle. The spacious homes boast open concepts with high-end finishes including designer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, stunning master suites, in-unit full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies. Vine Place Apartments are located a short distance from downtown Park Ridge, which provides a wide variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment choices. From condominium-quality finishes to smart home features, at Vine Place Apartments you'll enjoy modern amenities and upgraded finishes designed to enhance your modern lifestyle. All 22 units feature a private balcony, high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, soft-close white Shaker-style cabinets, quartz counters with kitchen peninsulas, walk-in showers, large custom closets and in-unit, full-size washers and dryers. Common amenities include an elevator, heated indoor garage, fob-access entrances with intercoms, security camera surveillance, package receiving room, fitness center, secure storage lockers, and indoor bicycle storage. Vine Place is a pet-friendly building with a dog-washing station.
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
fox32chicago.com
Matt Forte hosting backpack giveaway this weekend in Chicago
Some local students are going back to school in style thanks to a former Bears star. Matt Forte and his "What's Your Forte? Foundation" are hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway this Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bhhschicago.com
1710 Fieldstone Drive N
Updated kitchen and flooring in this nice 3 bedroom townhouse with a two car garage. Exterior maintenance covered by the association. Minooka Schools.
At least 3 injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater, CFD says
Chicago fire officials said at least three people have been injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater.
Eater
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza
Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
CHICAGO READER
Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained
This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
Reggies on the Beach brings live music, jet skis to Woodlawn lakefront
This summer, Reggies on the Beach, 6300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a bar, restaurant and music venue off 63rd Street Beach, added yet another expansion to their growing business—water sports. Now, patrons are able to rent kayaks, jet skis and paddle boards at the lakefront, alongside the launch of their new cabana and balcony seating.
Chicago resident struck, killed on bicycle in suburban hit-and-run
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A Chicago resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night while bicycling in Elk Grove Village. Police responded to the area of Louis Avenue and Busse Road on the report of a crash at around 9:20 p.m. A Chicago resident, whose age...
Comments / 0