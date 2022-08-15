ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beggs, OK

One dead after train collision near Beggs

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dWSB2_0hIbW6YG00

BEGGS, Okla. — A woman is dead after a collision involving a freight train, near Beggs, Okla. on Monday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said 75-year-old Barbara Deckard was driving a 2017 Ford Escape when the collision occurred.

The collision happened at 12:32 p.m. on Creager Road just west of ALT-US75 about 5.5 mile north of Beggs.

A spokesperson for BNSF told FOX23 said none of the train crew was injured.

OHP is still investigating what happened and what caused the collision.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Tulsa street closed while crews repair gas line

TULSA, Okla. — Part of a Tulsa street is shut down after a gas line was hit Tuesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said East Admiral Place between South 94th East Avenue and South Mingo Road is closed in both directions while crews work to repair a gas line that was hit by digging equipment.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beggs, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Beggs, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Freight Train#Accident#Ohp#Ford#Bnsf#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Judge rules Tulsa attorney will go on trial for single rape charge

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney will go on trial for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend. A Tulsa County judge determined Monday there is enough probable cause for Jeffrey Krigel to face trial. Krigel will be formally arraigned in district court next month on a single count of first-degree rape.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sapulpa’s Heart of Route 66 prepares for major expansion

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Heart of Route 66 is getting ready for a major expansion. Sapulpa’s museum features automobiles and exhibits honoring the history and legacy of Route 66. Right now, the museum features a 12,000 square foot complex. The museum is getting ready for a 7,4000 square...
SAPULPA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Tulsa man sentenced to 30 years for threatening to kill President Biden

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was sentenced Monday for sending threatening emails to KOTV Channel 6 directed at President Joseph Biden, unnamed members of the Congress and their families. John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. In...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fans can vote for new Tulsa indoor football team name

TULSA, Okla. — You can vote for the team name for Tulsa’s new indoor football team. Currently known as the Tulsa Indoor Football Team, the new franchise announced the final five team name suggestions on Tuesday. Andy Scurto, the new team’s owner and owner of the Tulsa Oilers,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy