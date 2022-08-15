Read full article on original website
232 E Berkley Lane
Spacious ranch house, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a 30 x 15 Bonus room on a cul de sac. This updated home with very uncommon STUCCO EXTERIOR which is better than vinyl siding. You can MOVE RIGHT IN! So many NEW features- and so Many Extras! ! All new exterior like no other around, home has a New concrete driveway and walk way/stoop, you cannot miss the stunning privacy fence in front, all exterior doors and garage door (and opener) were replaced, all NEW Windows, NEW Roof , Heated garage with shelving and tool roller cart, HUGE Bonus room that can easily be turned into a 4 season room, TV, DVD and speakers included, ( extra storage room on side) 220 Electrical, Hot water and HVAC new in 2015. Updated kitchen with new Plank flooring, Beautifully Updated Bathrooms Original Hardwood Floors throughout Living Room and Bedrooms, one touch blinds in living room, Walk in Cedar Closet in 4th BR (addition) with Exterior Access, ALL bedrooms have Professional Closet Organizers. Home is centrally located to EVERYTHING - Shopping, Highways, Entertainment - Plus AWARD WINNING Schaumburg Schools including James B Conant High School.POND with beautiful waterfall and colorful fish is major attraction.
1930 N HARLEM Avenue #602
WOW!!! AMAZING 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS CONDO UNIT FOR RENT IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. BIG BEDROOMS WITH LAGE MASTER BATHROOM!! GREAT OPEN LAYOUT WITH TONS OF LIGHT!! HARDWOOD FLOORS THUOGHT LIVING AREAS! BRAND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS!!! ONE OUTDOOR PARKING SPACE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY (RENT#26) ALSO STORAGE.
3306 N Nottingham Avenue
Nicely rehabbed 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in quiet, manicured Schorsch Village. This home features lots of nice upgrades throughout. First level has warm living room; a large chef's kitchen with eating area, 42" white wood cabinetry, granite tops, upgraded stainless steel appliances white subway tile backsplash; separate dining room off kitchen; large bedroom currently used as the primary bedroom and a full bath. The 2nd floor has two bedrooms and a full bath. Both 1st and 2nd floors have hardwood throughout. Finished basement includes large recreation room/family room with a brand new wet bar, 4th Bedroom and laundry room. The brand new lower level bathroom has a separate shower and whirlpool tub. Sliding doors from kitchen lead to an awesome large covered deck. Sunny large backyard perfect for gardening. New 20 x 26 garage with tall doors, extra storage and a party door. Great location near stores, school, transportation and parks.
6750 N Hermitage Avenue #1
Huge Rogers Park 2 BR, Formal Living room and Dining room, heat included Spanning the lakefront roughly from Devon Avenue to Howard Street, Rogers Park has the distinction of being the city's northernmost neighborhood. But easy accessibility by way of multiple train stops means that the unique dining, arts, culture and entertainment found in Rogers Park are never too far away. And the sound of waves crashing along the shores is near as well, as nearly all the streets leading you east end at public beaches and parkland on Lake Michigan.
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Darien, IL USA
Our mom made us walk a very long time and we were very upset but we made it to the dog park. After that we were walking back, we walked pretty hard and my mom had to carry my brother Sam. Then we stumbled upon the heart. It made us feel very fuzzy inside. Well done finding a good place for the heart. – Joseph (8)
fox32chicago.com
PAWS Chicago holding dog adoption event at suburban mall this weekend
CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago is asking the community to help with overcrowding by adopting a dog. The animal shelter is partnering with Westfield Old Orchard for an adoption event this weekend. Dogs will be on hand to play with shoppers, and hopefully find a "fur-ever" family. The majority of pets...
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer
Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
Illinois’ Most Expensive Homes Can Be Found In These Suburbs
So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
Beagles rescued from labs 2022: South Elgin shelter rescues nearly 100 dogs from breeding facility
After a large beagle rescue operation, dozens of the dogs are now available in South Elgin.
Here's What $1,500 In Rent Will Get You In Chicago
The average price of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
kanecountyconnects.com
Concours D'Elegance Car Show Canceled
Concours d'Elegance organizers have informed the City of Geneva that they are canceling the 2022 car show that was originally scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 28. Concours, one of five events designated as a festival in Geneva, is an annual show that draws thousands of visitors to downtown Geneva to see an impressive lineup of antique, classic and modern cars.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
The Food Guy: One Suburban Strip Mall Contains Two Remarkable Japanese Restaurants
One of the best places to find hidden gem restaurants are in seemingly-innocuous strip malls, and a great example of that can be found in suburban Des Plaines, where one such mall features not one but two incredible Japanese restaurant options that are run by the same chef. The strip...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
McShane to transform historic schools into affordable housing in Aurora
McShane Construction Company says it has been selected to renovate two historic school buildings into affordable housing units in Aurora. The project also includes a new building and will add a total of 47 affordable housing units to the city. “This project is a unique opportunity to take two historic...
The Independent Newspapers
End of an era
Villa Park’s Pioneer Garden and Feed, which opened in 1918, will close this month. Angie and Tony Rojek, who bought the business seven years ago, announced on Aug. 2 that they had sold the property, and that the business would soon close. The Rojek family is pictured in front of the business, which is located at 118 S. Villa Ave. Angie and Tony Rojek are pictured (above) in the front row. Their sons Carter (left) and Ethan (right) are in the back row. Carter graduated from Willowbrook High School earlier this year. Ethan graduated from Willowbrook in 2018. A plaque on the south side of the business notes that Pascal Skemp purchased the land and began running the Villa Park Feed and Milling Company from Pioneer’s current location in 1918. In the early years, the store sold chicken feed and fertilizer to local farms and fruit orchards. “It’s an institution in Villa Park,” said Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone of Pioneer Garden and Feed. “We’re definitely going to miss it.” Angie Rojek stated on Aug. 5 that she couldn’t yet announce who bought the property. She said the buyer will be making an announcement soon. She did say the 104 year-old building would come down. “It will no longer be Pioneer—I can say that,” she said. “It won’t be a feed store anymore.”
smilepolitely.com
Take a Happy Hour Hike around Crystal Lake Park
If you’re looking for a walk in the woods, naturalist conversation, and a cold beer to end the work week, consider this month’s Happy Hour Hike. The one hour event is hosted by East Central Illinois Master Naturalists and Champaign County Climate Coalition, this time at Crystal Lake in Urbana. All are welcome to join, regardless of knowledge or familiarity with the local environment, and free of charge or registration. Learn more about this and upcoming Happy Hour Hike events here.
