tylerwoodgroup.com
408 Sugarloaf Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22179798)
Serenity Now! Own your own slice of mountain paradise with this acreage property. You will be top of the mountain in this home that sits on a sprawling 27,100 square foot lot. Sit back and enjoy the views of gold mountain to the north and trees and unimproved forest to the south. This very special property has one bedroom, loft (2 twin beds), 1.5 baths, dining area with rock fireplace and huge family area on main level with an added guest bedroom and bath with separate entrance. This home boasts a 2 car garage, forced air heat, upgraded vinyl dual pane window, drip irrigation system, hardscape and multiple outdoor patios. Cabin big enough to bring the whole family and build those memories to last a life time.
tylerwoodgroup.com
348 Pioneer Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219083377PS)
Opportunity knocks! Two for the price of one. Located across the street from the National Forest with hiking and biking trails. Great Views! The front cabin has been used in the past as a vacation rental. The back cabin was converted by the sellers into a second unit, it was permitted as a garage and storage only. (not living space, no permits on the back unit.) Front unit has Knotty pine interior with wood look tile flooring. Indoor laundry in the main house. Back unit has a kitchenette, bathroom, bedroom and dining area.
tylerwoodgroup.com
1124 Club View Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # SR22183098)
One of the Best Locations in Big Bear! Walking Distance to Bear Mountain Resort. Near to golf course, skiing, snowboarding, hiking and the new Big Bear Zoo! Boasting 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with Master Suite Featuring a custom tile shower tub and a door opening directly to the front patio area. Beautiful natural wood interior details and beamed ceilings and an inviting stone fireplace with heat efficient wood-burning stove insert great for cozy winter's nights. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances & a large slider opening to one of this cabin’s 2 lovely decks. The living room is spacious with room to gather and the 2 guest rooms deliver room for a crowd! There is a separate laundry/storage area with a laundry sink. This cabin house would make a wonderful part-time or full time home with fantastic income producing potential as a vacation rental with its amazing location close to many of Big Bear's most popular activities.
tylerwoodgroup.com
241 Whipple Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # RS22183220)
A place in paradise! Beautiful 2 bedroom, two baths, two car garage home located in a quiet area yet close to resort activities. The information being provided by California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. ("CRMLS") or Big Bear Association of Realtors is for the consumer’s personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumer may be interested in purchasing. Any information relating to property referenced on this web site comes from the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) program of CRMLS or Big Bear Association of Realtors. This web site may reference real estate listing(s) held by a brokerage firm other than the broker and/or agent who owns the web site. Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footages and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals.
tylerwoodgroup.com
1000 Jasper Dr, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 220021474SD)
Amazing location in Moonridge. Quiet, nestled in trees and at the end of maintained road. Vacation Rental now or make this move in ready, updated, charmer all yours. This home is a turn-key, fully functional, income-producing, short-term rental, permitted with the city. Featuring a bedroom and living area on the entry-level with the main floor boasting another bedroom, bathroom, and loft. Recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, and sitting area with fireplace. Very large entertainment deck surrounded by trees. Lovely fenced in rear patio with hot tub spa. Privacy is abundant in this quiet neighborhood. This home is minutes from the Ski resorts, Golf Course, the all new Big Bear Alpine Zoo, shopping centers, grocery stores, and restaurants. New 220v panel and dedicated Tesla charger, kitchen completely re-wired and remodeled. New interior and exterior paint. New Spa jacuzzi. New furniture in primary bedroom. New roof in 2015. Sewer: Sewer Connected Topography: GSL.
Highland, CA real estate market update
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
tylerwoodgroup.com
916 W Aeroplane Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32204677)
This could be the cutest little house in all of Big Bear! Completely remodeled and ready to enjoy! This adorable, fully furnished, one bedroom, one bath home offers a spacious open floor plan with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up to on those chilly mountain evenings and a lovely yard to sit out and enjoy those fantastic Big Bear blue skies, sunshine and fresh air! Look at those kitchen appliances! Portable washer and dishwasher included! Everything is tastefully put together and thought through. Located just down the street from Big Bear Snow Play and the Convention Center where you can enjoy lots of fun including Big Bear's famous October Fest, Farmer's Market and more! Liquor store and several restaurants located just down the street as well. Great location! This is a great opportunity to own a little slice of beautiful Big Bear! Just bring your toothbrush!
tylerwoodgroup.com
42729 Haupstrasse Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219083351DA)
Beautiful home located in Fox Farm on a quiet cul-de-sac street ~ Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops ~ Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 baths to accommodate the entire family ~ Two stone fireplaces, one in the living room with a live edge wood mantel and one in the family/game room ~ Living room has skylights that let in lots of natural light ~ Nicely appointed with subtle mountain decor ~ Spacious back deck for entertaining and fully fenced back yard ~ Ready for your family to start making a lifetime of memories.
tylerwoodgroup.com
773 Thrush Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # TR22182601)
Ski slope views & walk to Snow Summit; radiant floor heating; excellent rental history; pizza oven; pool table; fully furnished; circular driveway; earn $20K+ just parking cars on back lot every ski season; RV/boat parking; fireproof: metal roof; hardie siding; 2K gal buried water tank; hot tub on 2nd floor deck; all new, as newly remodeled with thick insulation, solar hot water, wide staircase; copper sink; 2 kitchens; new washer/dryer.
tylerwoodgroup.com
344 Montclair Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # IV22183102)
Welcome to your mountain getaway. This single story residence is located on the "quiet side of town" and the neighborhood has great access to all of the Bear Valley. Smart home capabilities allow you to remotely access and control: front door lock, video doorbell, security cameras and thermostat. Open kitchen floor-plan for creating memorable meals with your favorite people. Living room offers the comfort of a fire place to cozy up with. Large, fenced entertainers yard with a patio. Exceptional sun exposure for enjoyment of the many sunny days in the Bear Valley. Back yard includes 220 volt electric service and what appears to be a gas stub. Approximately 420 square foot, insulated and finished garage (not a part of square footage) is configured as a wellness room with an infrared 4 person cedar sauna and workout space! Home has many updates throughout. Hand placed stonework is found around the property. New roof in 2018. New water heater in 2019. Approximately 30 foot long driveway has ample parking and access to drain line. Ensuite bathroom has a walk-in shower and both bathrooms have skylights and heaters. Property has been utilized as a successful long-term and short-term rental. Friendly neighborhood with lots of walkers. 3 minute drive to some of the best hiking, snow-showing, mountain biking, dog park, and free sledding in Big Bear. Property has washer and dryer. Additionally, this home is equipped with a fresh from the box, unused dual fuel generator just in case. Two young apple trees and gooseberries were recently planted. Views of mountains from back yard. Take care of yourself and your guests in this stylish turn key home.
tylerwoodgroup.com
692 Poppy Way, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22181635)
Spectacular investment opportunity! Newly renovated 2 separate homes with rental history. Close proximity to Big Bear Lake and the village with a lake peek-a-view (from the hot tub). You can own 2 cabins with one purchase. This will leave you with the flexibility to rent one and occupy one or rent them both out full or part time rentals. Each cabin has a single bedroom and bath and each has a brand new Spa for your renters enjoyment! This is a great opportunity to purchase an income producing property in Big Bear Lake. Multiple RV parking spaces on the oversized lot, tons of possibilities. List of all upgrades available, ready to rent!
Chino Hills, CA real estate market update
Chino Hills, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Chino Hills, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Residents of California’s warehouse hub push pause on new development
Southern California’s Inland Empire, the hub of the nation’s e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent to coastal Los Angeles, passed a measure on Monday to extend a temporary...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Legend 8 China in Calimesa offers a prodigious menu
This Chinese restaurant has changed names a few times. It has a menu that is quite prodigious, and a number of the items in the family-style dinner and daily special combo plates make you feel like you’ve taken a time machine back to the late 1950s and early ‘60s (e.g., egg fu young, chow mein, etc.)
redlandscommunitynews.com
Helping yards survive the heat
It’s that time of year. The summer heat is hitting our landscaping and vegetable plants hard. And despite the high temps, our local wildlife continues life as usual, with birds still amazingly fledging their young. It’s also the time to see what makes it through the heat, and what...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities express concern as tiny insect that destroys citrus leaves is detected in Fontana
A tiny insect no bigger than a grain of rice may go unnoticed on citrus trees, but it could have devastating consequences for California citrus if not stopped, and now it has been detected in new areas of Fontana. The Asian citrus psyllid feeds on citrus leaves and stems, and...
Fontana Herald News
Huge commerce center is planned at Auto Club Speedway site, but racing action will continue
Plans are being made for most of the property now occupied by Auto Club Speedway in Fontana to be converted into a huge area for commercial development, but the speedway would still continue to be utilized for auto racing, according to San Bernardino County officials. The proposed Speedway Commerce Center...
z1077fm.com
UPDATE: HIGHWAY 62 WESTBOUND ON MORONGO GRADE NOW CLEAR AND OPEN (1:26PM)
UPDATE 1:26PM: Highway 62 is confirmed open and both lanes are clear. UPDATED 12:35PM: Highway 62 is closed westbound near Morongo Valley – a vehicle is on its roof after colliding with another vehicle and they are blocking both lanes. Tow trucks are on route to clear the collision – more updates as we receive them.
Joshua Tree, Death Valley national parks still working to repair flood damage to roads
Timelines for repair of flash flood damage to roads in California's vast desert wilderness parks are being extended even as monsoonal rains cause new problems.
