Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tylerwoodgroup.com
408 Sugarloaf Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # EV22179798)
Serenity Now! Own your own slice of mountain paradise with this acreage property. You will be top of the mountain in this home that sits on a sprawling 27,100 square foot lot. Sit back and enjoy the views of gold mountain to the north and trees and unimproved forest to the south. This very special property has one bedroom, loft (2 twin beds), 1.5 baths, dining area with rock fireplace and huge family area on main level with an added guest bedroom and bath with separate entrance. This home boasts a 2 car garage, forced air heat, upgraded vinyl dual pane window, drip irrigation system, hardscape and multiple outdoor patios. Cabin big enough to bring the whole family and build those memories to last a life time.
tylerwoodgroup.com
1124 Club View Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # SR22183098)
One of the Best Locations in Big Bear! Walking Distance to Bear Mountain Resort. Near to golf course, skiing, snowboarding, hiking and the new Big Bear Zoo! Boasting 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms with Master Suite Featuring a custom tile shower tub and a door opening directly to the front patio area. Beautiful natural wood interior details and beamed ceilings and an inviting stone fireplace with heat efficient wood-burning stove insert great for cozy winter's nights. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances & a large slider opening to one of this cabin’s 2 lovely decks. The living room is spacious with room to gather and the 2 guest rooms deliver room for a crowd! There is a separate laundry/storage area with a laundry sink. This cabin house would make a wonderful part-time or full time home with fantastic income producing potential as a vacation rental with its amazing location close to many of Big Bear's most popular activities.
tylerwoodgroup.com
241 Whipple Drive, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # RS22183220)
A place in paradise! Beautiful 2 bedroom, two baths, two car garage home located in a quiet area yet close to resort activities. The information being provided by California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. ("CRMLS") or Big Bear Association of Realtors is for the consumer’s personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumer may be interested in purchasing. Any information relating to property referenced on this web site comes from the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) program of CRMLS or Big Bear Association of Realtors. This web site may reference real estate listing(s) held by a brokerage firm other than the broker and/or agent who owns the web site. Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footages and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals.
tylerwoodgroup.com
348 Pioneer Lane, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219083377PS)
Opportunity knocks! Two for the price of one. Located across the street from the National Forest with hiking and biking trails. Great Views! The front cabin has been used in the past as a vacation rental. The back cabin was converted by the sellers into a second unit, it was permitted as a garage and storage only. (not living space, no permits on the back unit.) Front unit has Knotty pine interior with wood look tile flooring. Indoor laundry in the main house. Back unit has a kitchenette, bathroom, bedroom and dining area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tylerwoodgroup.com
42729 Haupstrasse Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219083351DA)
Beautiful home located in Fox Farm on a quiet cul-de-sac street ~ Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops ~ Featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 baths to accommodate the entire family ~ Two stone fireplaces, one in the living room with a live edge wood mantel and one in the family/game room ~ Living room has skylights that let in lots of natural light ~ Nicely appointed with subtle mountain decor ~ Spacious back deck for entertaining and fully fenced back yard ~ Ready for your family to start making a lifetime of memories.
tylerwoodgroup.com
391 Montclair Drive #158, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32204679)
Lovely Home maintained Like New. Huge Deck. Big Carport. Work Shop. 220 in Carport. Owner will relocate to Colorado so most furnishings will stay. It's a Goodie!. APPLIANCES Dishwasher , Disposal, Dryer, Gas Oven , Gas Range, Gas Water Heater, Microwave , Range Hood, Refrigerator , Vented Exhaust Fan, Washer.
tylerwoodgroup.com
916 W Aeroplane Boulevard, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32204677)
This could be the cutest little house in all of Big Bear! Completely remodeled and ready to enjoy! This adorable, fully furnished, one bedroom, one bath home offers a spacious open floor plan with a beautiful fireplace to cozy up to on those chilly mountain evenings and a lovely yard to sit out and enjoy those fantastic Big Bear blue skies, sunshine and fresh air! Look at those kitchen appliances! Portable washer and dishwasher included! Everything is tastefully put together and thought through. Located just down the street from Big Bear Snow Play and the Convention Center where you can enjoy lots of fun including Big Bear's famous October Fest, Farmer's Market and more! Liquor store and several restaurants located just down the street as well. Great location! This is a great opportunity to own a little slice of beautiful Big Bear! Just bring your toothbrush!
tylerwoodgroup.com
1000 Jasper Dr, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 220021474SD)
Amazing location in Moonridge. Quiet, nestled in trees and at the end of maintained road. Vacation Rental now or make this move in ready, updated, charmer all yours. This home is a turn-key, fully functional, income-producing, short-term rental, permitted with the city. Featuring a bedroom and living area on the entry-level with the main floor boasting another bedroom, bathroom, and loft. Recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, and sitting area with fireplace. Very large entertainment deck surrounded by trees. Lovely fenced in rear patio with hot tub spa. Privacy is abundant in this quiet neighborhood. This home is minutes from the Ski resorts, Golf Course, the all new Big Bear Alpine Zoo, shopping centers, grocery stores, and restaurants. New 220v panel and dedicated Tesla charger, kitchen completely re-wired and remodeled. New interior and exterior paint. New Spa jacuzzi. New furniture in primary bedroom. New roof in 2015. Sewer: Sewer Connected Topography: GSL.
Comments / 0