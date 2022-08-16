ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda Johnson enjoying early success entering football program’s fourth season

By Jonathan Thomas
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bt5x0_0hIbTYpU00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting a program from the ground up is certainly not easy, but after only three seasons of varsity play, Buda Johnson is a program to be reckoned with in Central Texas.

They’ve done that by relying on a tried and true ingredient according to head coach Steve Hoffman.

“We work the heck out of our kids, they love it and that’s all they know,” Hoffman said.

Now, they’re already starting to know the feeling of winning, last year the Jaguars won nine games and finished third in a very competitive district.

Senior quarterback Jesse Medina pays homage to last year’s senior class, the first crop of Jaguars in the program.

“They set the standard for us and I looked up to them, they helped me become what I am today,” Medina explained. “You can pass it along to the younger people below us and that’s just how we stayed consistent throughout the years.”

Depth, experience should help Lake Travis make deep playoff run in 2022

The process of building the program to this point involves plenty of work from coaches and players, however, it’s been more smooth than expected, according to Hoffman.

“We don’t have to worry about what happened before, you know…ten years before that, or three coaches before that, they’ve had Coach Hoffman and that’s all they’ve had,” the coach explained. “We just built from there.”

This year they’ll have to take it up a notch, as they will move up to 6A, and are now grouped in a district with some heavy hitters: Westlake, Lake Travis, and Dripping Springs, but that’s down the road.

“We just say to win the day every day, it doesn’t matter if we don’t feel good,” Medina added. “We just can’t let that come up and affect us and how we practice, we’ve got to come here with the mindset to try to get better.”

With their early success, a community is starting to form in support of the Johnson Jaguars.

“Every year it gets more exciting because you know we’re building it, and the excitement every year,” Hoffman said. “

Buda Johnson opens the season at home against San Antonio Clark. Kickoff is set for Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

