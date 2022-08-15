Read full article on original website
54 N Gary Glen Circle
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital seeks your comments for Magnet Recognition Program
THE WOODLANDS, TX - Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the prestigious designation of Magnet. Magnet designation recognizes excellence in nursing services. Sept 23 is the deadline to comment on the hospital for special recognition. Patients, family members, staff, and interested...
Governor Abbott celebrates continuing jobs surge In Texas
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating the release of July employment numbers by the Texas Workforce Commission showing a continuing jobs surge in the Lone Star State. Texas employers added 72,800 jobs over the month and for the ninth consecutive month smashed all previous records for total jobs at 13,513,100. Of note, the unemployment rate continued to fall to 4.0 percent, the lowest since before the pandemic in February 2020, even as the workforce in Texas continued to expand.
Shop Until You Drop at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe/Houston's Margaritaville Marketplace
CONROE, TX -- Back by popular demand, the Margaritaville Marketplace at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe looks forward to welcoming shoppers interested in indulging in some retail therapy. Discover handmade goods crafted by dozens of local artisans and vendors, including Kendra Scott in Palm Court outside the resort’s main lobby. Enjoy a 15% discount; one lucky shopper will receive a free gift.
The Woodlands Township accepting vendors for Woodlands Landscaping Solutions
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will host a free event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon to share tips and resources for creating landscapes that are beautiful as well as water-wise and earth-friendly. The 25th annual Woodlands Landscaping Solutions will be held at The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park, 6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77389.
Top chefs from Amrina and TRIS make wishes come true with their charitable culinary event of the season, “What The Chef!”
Great collaborations can produce some of the best experiences, and the partnership between local restaurants Amrina and TRIS take your taste buds to a higher level on Tuesday, August 30. With the introduction of a new 16-course dinner/drink pairing to help raise awareness, and with a percentage of the proceeds...
WOODLANDS WEEKEND WEATHER – Good golly, grab your brolly
THE WOODLANDS, TX – After weeks of false starts over months of soul-searing heat and brightness, the skies are finally about to open up, and with a vengeance. All weekend long, you can expect some rain, thunder, and cooler temps. Get those umbrellas ready; there’s a storm a-comin’…...
Road construction this weekend puts the ‘GRRR’ in ‘gridlock’
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Road crews are pulling a double whammy this weekend for travelers, commuters, and visitors. Anyone who survived last weekend’s brake-light bonanza north of The Woodlands on Interstate 45 southbound are about to be treated to a second weekend of standstill traffic. Not to be outdone, one of the alternate routes, FM 249 – aka ‘The Tomball Parkway’ – will also be shutting down.
Sheriff Rand Henderson selected to the Board of Directors for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas
THE WOODLANDS, TX - The employees, friends, and supporters of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are excited to congratulate our Sheriff, Rand Henderson, upon his appointment to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas. The Sheriffs’ Association of Texas was founded in 1874 and...
Woodlands Christian introduces new house system in middle school
THE WOODLANDS, TZ – Middle school students at The Woodlands Christian Academy were pumped up on the first day of school, partially because it was the first day, but more importantly because they were anxious to find out their destiny at the first ever Sorting Ceremony!. Introducing a new...
Lone Star College System Trustees to hold Policy Review Committee meeting Aug. 22
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a Policy Review Committee meeting Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at noon. The meeting will be held in the Texas Ballroom of the Lone Star Community Building, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381 and conducted via Zoom.
City of Conroe Proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget
THE WOODLANDS, TX - The Conroe City Council held a special council meeting on Wednesday, August 17, to discuss the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Program Budget. City Council is considering the voter approval tax rate of $0.4280. The City’s current tax rate is $0.4375. This...
Two Houston Residents charged in $6M pediatric dental Medicaid fraud/kickback scheme
HOUSTON, TX -- An operator and manager at a dental clinic have been charged for their roles in a health care fraud scheme involving $6 million in claims to Medicaid, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Authorities took Ifeanyi Ndubisi Ozoh, 51, Houston, into custody today. He is expected to...
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community's Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/12/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-19-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-19-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Fort Bend Sheriff's Office arrests multiple suspects involved in a double homicide in 2020
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s detectives in partnership with members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested multiple suspects involved in the murder of Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, which occurred in 2020. On December 12, 2020, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
