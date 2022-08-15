Bathroom(s): 5.5 Total Area: 7425 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: In Golf Course Community,On Golf Course,Wooded. Spectacular 1.5-story contemporary home in gated Gary Glen! Situated on approximately an acre, this home overlooks the 10th fairway of the Gary Player Golf Course. Circular paved driveway, house generator, water softener, and filtration system, smooth walls and ceilings, stained concrete floors, solid interior doors, Minka ceiling fans, designer light fixtures, 4 fireplaces, temperature controlled wine room, oversized 4 car garage with a/c workshop, and so much more! Open and airy living spaces with vaulted wood beam ceilings, gorgeous kitchen with dual islands, marble counters, Thermador appliances, and catering space; two studies (1 could be a gym and opens to a patio); owner's retreat with palatial closet plus two bedrooms with en-suite baths downstairs; game room and two additional bedrooms up; backyard features a covered patio with outdoor kitchen, salt water pool with heater and chiller, outdoor shower, and pristine landscaping enhanced with lighting.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO