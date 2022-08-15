PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County is hosting a movie night at Lake Pacawa Park in Plover Thursday. Admission is free. The event begins at 7 p.m. The movie, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, will start at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Concessions, cotton candy, glo-sticks and raffle tickets will be on sale. Proceeds from the event will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County-Plover Center.

