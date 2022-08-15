Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
August 19 marks 30 years since disappearance of Laurie Depies
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 30 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies. Depies was last seen on Aug. 19, 1992. Depies was 20-years-old when she disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex in the former Town of the Menasha. (It is now known as Fox Crossing.)
WSAW
Man convicted in fatal shooting at Wausau cemetery arrives at prison to begin life sentence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man convicted of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery, killing one in 2019 has arrived at the Dodge Correctional Institution to begin serving his life sentence. The prison, located in Waupun, is one of the state’s maximum security prisons. Henry West was...
WSAW
Brown County Medical Examiner begins performing autopsies, creating regional hub for forensics
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics. The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner, which began in 2016. But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.
WSAW
Benefit dinner planned Sunday to raise awareness, funds for farm safety
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for a dinner to raise money and awareness for farm safety. Feltz’s Dairy Store is hosting farm to fork dinner on Sunday with proceeds benefitting the Mike Biadasz Farm Safety and Education Memorial Fund. Mike Biadasz died on Aug. 15,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Movie night at Lake Pacawa Park Thursday
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County is hosting a movie night at Lake Pacawa Park in Plover Thursday. Admission is free. The event begins at 7 p.m. The movie, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, will start at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Concessions, cotton candy, glo-sticks and raffle tickets will be on sale. Proceeds from the event will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County-Plover Center.
WSAW
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Health checklist
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to start thinking about Back 2 School and Action 2 News has you covered with reports to help parents and children with the new year. One of the first things you can do is a health checklist. Dr. Thomas Huffer is a...
Comments / 0