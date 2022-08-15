ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

August 19 marks 30 years since disappearance of Laurie Depies

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 30 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies. Depies was last seen on Aug. 19, 1992. Depies was 20-years-old when she disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex in the former Town of the Menasha. (It is now known as Fox Crossing.)
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WSAW

Brown County Medical Examiner begins performing autopsies, creating regional hub for forensics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics. The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner, which began in 2016. But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Appleton, WI
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

Movie night at Lake Pacawa Park Thursday

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County is hosting a movie night at Lake Pacawa Park in Plover Thursday. Admission is free. The event begins at 7 p.m. The movie, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy, will start at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on. Concessions, cotton candy, glo-sticks and raffle tickets will be on sale. Proceeds from the event will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County-Plover Center.
PLOVER, WI
WSAW

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Health checklist

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time to start thinking about Back 2 School and Action 2 News has you covered with reports to help parents and children with the new year. One of the first things you can do is a health checklist. Dr. Thomas Huffer is a...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy