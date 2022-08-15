Read full article on original website
Trial: Metformin, ivermectin, fluvoxamine don't prevent severe COVID
A phase 3 randomized, controlled trial published today in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that three drugs repurposed for the treatment of COVID-19—metformin, ivermectin, and fluvoxamine—didn't prevent hypoxemia, an emergency department (ED) visit, hospitalization, or infection-related death, although a secondary analysis finds that metformin may hold some promise.
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
Serious adverse events rare after COVID-19 boosters in young kids
Data collected from two vaccine safety surveillance programs in the first 10 weeks of administration of third doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 to US children aged 5 to 11 years show that serious adverse events were rare. A related study in South Korea shows waning vaccine effectiveness (VE) in adolescents...
COVID-19 survivors still at higher risk of neurologic disorders 2 years later
Rates of "brain fog," dementia, psychotic disorders, and epilepsy or seizures remained elevated 2 years after COVID-19 infection, according to a study of nearly 1.3 million adults and children in the United States, Australia, Europe, and Asia. The study team, led by University of Oxford researchers, mined data on 14...
