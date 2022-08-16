ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

2026 WORLD JUNIORS COULD TAKE PLACE IN AN EXCITING, BRAND NEW CITY

2025 - TBD, Canada. Thus, reigniting the alternating standard we have grown to adopt. TSN's Gord Miller reports that the 2026 tournament could be held in a brand new city that has recently proven to be a great hockey market: Las Vegas. Honestly, what could go wrong?. No doubt the...
SPORTS
IIHF ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS, MEDIA ALL-STAR TEAM AND MVP FOR THE 2022 WORLD JUNIORS

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship came to a close in Edmonton on Saturday night with a thrilling overtime win in the gold medal game for Canada. Mason McTavish saved the day, making a goal-line clearance with the Finns only inches away from taking home the gold. Shortly after, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner to give Canada their second gold medal in the last three tournaments.
HOCKEY
TEEMU SELANNE'S BID TO BECOME OWNER OF JOKERIT HELSINKI FALLS THROUGH

After Jokerit Helsinki left the KHL in the spring, there has been plenty of speculation on what their next steps may be. At the time of their withdraw from the Russian-based league, Hockey Hall of Famer Jari Kurri owned 60% of the team, with the other 40% being owned by the firm of a Russian oligarch named Vladimir Potanin. In April, Kurri purchased the 40% from Potanin to become the full owner.
NHL
FINLAND BLANKS TEAM SWEDEN, ADVANCE TO PLAY CANADA IN GOLD MEDAL GAME

After defeating Team Czechia in today's [semi-final match], Canada heads to the Gold Medal game, awaiting their fate from Sweden v. Finland. The Battle of Scandinavia is back again, this time with a ticket to the World Junior final on the line. Starting goaltenders:. Sweden: Jesper Wallstedt. Finland: Juha Jatkola.
HOCKEY
Conflict in the South China Sea threatens 90% of Australia's fuel imports: study

China’s sabre-rattling around Taiwan underlines the need for Australia to be prepared for conflict in the South China Sea. With its growing navy and air force, and the bases it has built throughout the area, China is increasingly capable of disrupting shipping lanes crucial to Australia’s exports and imports. Of particular concern is our reliance on liquid fuels imported via South China Sea shipping routes. This reliance has become more pronounced over the past few decades as all but two local refineries have closed. So even while we export crude oil, we import about 90% of refined fuels. Our research team was commissioned...
ECONOMY
THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO

