Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
2026 WORLD JUNIORS COULD TAKE PLACE IN AN EXCITING, BRAND NEW CITY
2025 - TBD, Canada. Thus, reigniting the alternating standard we have grown to adopt. TSN's Gord Miller reports that the 2026 tournament could be held in a brand new city that has recently proven to be a great hockey market: Las Vegas. Honestly, what could go wrong?. No doubt the...
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD GIVES AN ALL-TIME ANSWER ON MASON MCTAVISH'S HEROICS IN OT OF GOLD MEDAL GAME
Team Canada won the 2022 World Junior Championship last night in insanely dramatic fashion after a hard fought battle against Finland. Holding a 2-0 lead for over 39 minutes of play, Canada's grip on the match slipped badly, especially in the latter half of the third period. Canada's powerplay went...
markerzone.com
MASON MCTAVISH'S HEROICS AND KENT JOHNSON'S GOLDEN GOAL POWER CANADA IN GOLD MEDAL GAME
Canada and Finland squared off for all the marbles in the 2022 World Junior gold medal game for the first time ever, and Rogers Place is as full as it has been in this tournament. Finland F Brad Lambert is a healthy scratch, and Canada looks to win the gold on home ice.
markerzone.com
IIHF ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS, MEDIA ALL-STAR TEAM AND MVP FOR THE 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
The 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship came to a close in Edmonton on Saturday night with a thrilling overtime win in the gold medal game for Canada. Mason McTavish saved the day, making a goal-line clearance with the Finns only inches away from taking home the gold. Shortly after, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner to give Canada their second gold medal in the last three tournaments.
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
IIHF PRESIDENT LUC TARDIF CONFIRMS RUSSIA AND BELARUS TO REMAIN BANNED FROM INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION
During his press conference ahead of the medal games at the 2022 World Juniors, International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif announced that the ban on Russia and Belarus will remain in effect for the next season. Tardif added that the ban will be re-evaluated on a season-to-season basis, after...
markerzone.com
TEEMU SELANNE'S BID TO BECOME OWNER OF JOKERIT HELSINKI FALLS THROUGH
After Jokerit Helsinki left the KHL in the spring, there has been plenty of speculation on what their next steps may be. At the time of their withdraw from the Russian-based league, Hockey Hall of Famer Jari Kurri owned 60% of the team, with the other 40% being owned by the firm of a Russian oligarch named Vladimir Potanin. In April, Kurri purchased the 40% from Potanin to become the full owner.
NHL・
markerzone.com
JESPER WALLSTEDT MAKES 27 SAVES TO LEAD SWEDEN TO BRONZE MEDAL GAME VICTORY
It's not the game either team expected to be playing in. With their hopes of a gold medal dashed on Friday, Sweden and Czechia met in the bronze medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Czechs have an opportunity to win their first...
markerzone.com
FINLAND BLANKS TEAM SWEDEN, ADVANCE TO PLAY CANADA IN GOLD MEDAL GAME
After defeating Team Czechia in today's [semi-final match], Canada heads to the Gold Medal game, awaiting their fate from Sweden v. Finland. The Battle of Scandinavia is back again, this time with a ticket to the World Junior final on the line. Starting goaltenders:. Sweden: Jesper Wallstedt. Finland: Juha Jatkola.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conflict in the South China Sea threatens 90% of Australia's fuel imports: study
China’s sabre-rattling around Taiwan underlines the need for Australia to be prepared for conflict in the South China Sea. With its growing navy and air force, and the bases it has built throughout the area, China is increasingly capable of disrupting shipping lanes crucial to Australia’s exports and imports. Of particular concern is our reliance on liquid fuels imported via South China Sea shipping routes. This reliance has become more pronounced over the past few decades as all but two local refineries have closed. So even while we export crude oil, we import about 90% of refined fuels. Our research team was commissioned...
markerzone.com
THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
Comments / 0