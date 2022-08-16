ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

markerzone.com

FORMER BRUINS, LEAFS GOALIE SLAMS MONTREAL FAITHFUL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Old rivalries die hard, especially in the hockey world. Andrew Raycroft, goaltender for both the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his career, has come out swinging against arguably the biggest rival of both teams, the Montreal Canadiens. A recent post by a sports betting site...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

INSIDER OUTLINES REASONS ISLANDERS MISSED OUT ON NAZEM KADRI

The Calgary Flames recently signed top free agent Nazem Kadri, after the forward spent more than a month as an unsigned free agent. While Kadri wasn't THE top free agent, he was definitely one of the top players on the market this summer. Before signing in Calgary, Kadri was expected by many 'in the know' to sign with the New York Islanders. So what happened there and why did Kadri take so long to be signed?
NHL
markerzone.com

THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI EXPLAINS HIS DECISION TO JOIN THE CALGARY FLAMES

2022 Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri met with the media on Friday, one day after signing a seven-year, $49 million ($7 million AAV) contract with the Calgary Flames. During his presser, Kadri explained why he chose the Flames as his destination, mentioning that they've been interested in him since Day 1 and highlighting his desire to join a contending team.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUINS' GM JIM RUTHERFORD EXPLAINS WHY HE LEFT PITTSBURGH

Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager, Jim Rutherford, finally disclosed his decision to leave the organization back in January of 2021. At the time, Rutherford cited personal reasons behind his decision. Others speculated it may have been due to health concerns around COVID-19 or even a more sinister motive - his desire to trade one of either Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang. Some reports suggested a falling out between Penguins president/ CEO at the time, David Morehouse, and Rutherford.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

FLAMES GM BRAD TRELIVING CONFIRMS HE'S NOT DONE AFTER ACQUIRING KADRI, TRADING MONAHAN

Few, if any, GMs have made savvier moves than Brad Treliving so far this summer. Net-net, Treliving swapped Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau (and a fourth-round pick) for Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, a first-round pick, and Kevin Rooney. That is insanely diligent work, turning a trajectory-changing series of events into a net-positive.
NHL
markerzone.com

OILERS GM KEN HOLLAND EYEING ONE MORE MAJOR MOVE BEFORE START OF 2022-23

Aside from Jack Campbell, the Oilers are currently rostering an identical lineup for 2022-23 as the one that was swept by the Colorado Avalanche. While Campbell does make them a better team, the Oilers still need to insulate their team if they are going to take that next step. Relying...
NHL
markerzone.com

KYLE TURRIS OFFICIALLY RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY

After parts of fourteen seasons in the National Hockey League, 2007 third overall pick Kyle Turris has retired. Turris, a native of New Westminster (British Columbia), began his NHL career with the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes, where he spent parts of four seasons, before being traded to Ottawa. He went on to play parts of seven seasons with the Senators, before moving on to Nashville and then Edmonton, where he played the last two years.
NHL
markerzone.com

EVAN RODRIGUEZ DRAWING INTEREST FROM WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM

The offseason has seen over 200 players change teams, and there are still a several free agents who should earn contracts between now and then. Sonny Milano, Phil Kessel, and Evan Rodrigues -- among others -- are still without NHL homes. While mum's the word on Milano and Kessel, Rodrigues has reportedly drawn serious interest from the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
markerzone.com

VEGAS REPORTEDLY HAS A BOLD STRATEGY IN MOTION TO REPLACE GOALTENDER ROBIN LEHNER

News broke recently that Vegas Golden Knights G Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 season following surgery, adding to the total of games he has missed in recent years. Following a dramatic back-and-forth with former head coach Peter DeBoer, many thought a fresh start was in store as the Golden Knights look to right their ship. Alas, no.
NHL
markerzone.com

CAREY PRICE MAY MISS THE ENTIRE 2022-23 SEASON

Some unfortunate news out of Montreal on Thursday, as Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes confirmed that Carey Price will not be available to begin the 2022-23 season, and could be forced to sit out for its entirety. This all dwells down to a knee injury that limited Price to just...
NHL
markerzone.com

NY RANGERS PROSPECT ON ALTERCATION IN HANDSHAKE LINE: 'IF YOU CAN'T PLAY WITH THE BIG BOYS, DON'T COME OUT'

Team Canada advanced past Czechia yesterday afternoon, sending them onward to the gold medal game tonight. The very last order of business was the handshake line with their opponent, but a small altercation transpired before its conclusion. Brennan Othmann (NYR) has been in the mix the whole tournament, dropping huge hits and maintaining his physical presence the whole way.
NHL

