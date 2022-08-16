The Calgary Flames recently signed top free agent Nazem Kadri, after the forward spent more than a month as an unsigned free agent. While Kadri wasn't THE top free agent, he was definitely one of the top players on the market this summer. Before signing in Calgary, Kadri was expected by many 'in the know' to sign with the New York Islanders. So what happened there and why did Kadri take so long to be signed?

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO