FORMER PENGUINS' GM JIM RUTHERFORD EXPLAINS WHY HE LEFT PITTSBURGH
Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager, Jim Rutherford, finally disclosed his decision to leave the organization back in January of 2021. At the time, Rutherford cited personal reasons behind his decision. Others speculated it may have been due to health concerns around COVID-19 or even a more sinister motive - his desire to trade one of either Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang. Some reports suggested a falling out between Penguins president/ CEO at the time, David Morehouse, and Rutherford.
FORMER BRUINS, LEAFS GOALIE SLAMS MONTREAL FAITHFUL ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Old rivalries die hard, especially in the hockey world. Andrew Raycroft, goaltender for both the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his career, has come out swinging against arguably the biggest rival of both teams, the Montreal Canadiens. A recent post by a sports betting site...
INSIDER OUTLINES REASONS ISLANDERS MISSED OUT ON NAZEM KADRI
The Calgary Flames recently signed top free agent Nazem Kadri, after the forward spent more than a month as an unsigned free agent. While Kadri wasn't THE top free agent, he was definitely one of the top players on the market this summer. Before signing in Calgary, Kadri was expected by many 'in the know' to sign with the New York Islanders. So what happened there and why did Kadri take so long to be signed?
THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
TEEMU SELANNE'S BID TO BECOME OWNER OF JOKERIT HELSINKI FALLS THROUGH
After Jokerit Helsinki left the KHL in the spring, there has been plenty of speculation on what their next steps may be. At the time of their withdraw from the Russian-based league, Hockey Hall of Famer Jari Kurri owned 60% of the team, with the other 40% being owned by the firm of a Russian oligarch named Vladimir Potanin. In April, Kurri purchased the 40% from Potanin to become the full owner.
Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?
The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
CONNOR BEDARD GIVES AN ALL-TIME ANSWER ON MASON MCTAVISH'S HEROICS IN OT OF GOLD MEDAL GAME
Team Canada won the 2022 World Junior Championship last night in insanely dramatic fashion after a hard fought battle against Finland. Holding a 2-0 lead for over 39 minutes of play, Canada's grip on the match slipped badly, especially in the latter half of the third period. Canada's powerplay went...
NAZEM KADRI EXPLAINS HIS DECISION TO JOIN THE CALGARY FLAMES
2022 Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri met with the media on Friday, one day after signing a seven-year, $49 million ($7 million AAV) contract with the Calgary Flames. During his presser, Kadri explained why he chose the Flames as his destination, mentioning that they've been interested in him since Day 1 and highlighting his desire to join a contending team.
IIHF ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS, MEDIA ALL-STAR TEAM AND MVP FOR THE 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
The 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship came to a close in Edmonton on Saturday night with a thrilling overtime win in the gold medal game for Canada. Mason McTavish saved the day, making a goal-line clearance with the Finns only inches away from taking home the gold. Shortly after, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner to give Canada their second gold medal in the last three tournaments.
2026 WORLD JUNIORS COULD TAKE PLACE IN AN EXCITING, BRAND NEW CITY
2025 - TBD, Canada. Thus, reigniting the alternating standard we have grown to adopt. TSN's Gord Miller reports that the 2026 tournament could be held in a brand new city that has recently proven to be a great hockey market: Las Vegas. Honestly, what could go wrong?. No doubt the...
FLAMES GM BRAD TRELIVING CONFIRMS HE'S NOT DONE AFTER ACQUIRING KADRI, TRADING MONAHAN
Few, if any, GMs have made savvier moves than Brad Treliving so far this summer. Net-net, Treliving swapped Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau (and a fourth-round pick) for Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, a first-round pick, and Kevin Rooney. That is insanely diligent work, turning a trajectory-changing series of events into a net-positive.
JESPER WALLSTEDT MAKES 27 SAVES TO LEAD SWEDEN TO BRONZE MEDAL GAME VICTORY
It's not the game either team expected to be playing in. With their hopes of a gold medal dashed on Friday, Sweden and Czechia met in the bronze medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Czechs have an opportunity to win their first...
KYLE TURRIS OFFICIALLY RETIRES FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY
After parts of fourteen seasons in the National Hockey League, 2007 third overall pick Kyle Turris has retired. Turris, a native of New Westminster (British Columbia), began his NHL career with the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes, where he spent parts of four seasons, before being traded to Ottawa. He went on to play parts of seven seasons with the Senators, before moving on to Nashville and then Edmonton, where he played the last two years.
PASTRNAK ON THE UPCOMING YEAR: 'I'M GOING INTO MY NINTH SEASON NOW AND I HAVEN'T WON HARDLY ANYTHING YET'
In an interview with ISport in Czechia, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak talked about a variety of topics. From his contract negotiations with the Bruins, reuniting with David Krejci, but the most interesting thing he had to say was in regards to winning, or lack thereof in his time with Boston.
8th Overall Pick In The 2014 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Nik Stauskas, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 21. He has played for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
OILERS GM KEN HOLLAND EYEING ONE MORE MAJOR MOVE BEFORE START OF 2022-23
Aside from Jack Campbell, the Oilers are currently rostering an identical lineup for 2022-23 as the one that was swept by the Colorado Avalanche. While Campbell does make them a better team, the Oilers still need to insulate their team if they are going to take that next step. Relying...
KENT JOHNSON'S THREE-POINT GAME LEADS CANADA TO SEMI-FINAL WIN OVER CZECHIA
Semi-final Friday at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship kicked off with the hosts, Canada, taking on a surprising Czechia team that defeated the United States in the quarter-finals. Canada enters Friday's tilt undefeated at 5-0-0-0 through five games, with 33 goals scored and a plus-22 goal differential. For...
EVAN RODRIGUEZ DRAWING INTEREST FROM WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM
The offseason has seen over 200 players change teams, and there are still a several free agents who should earn contracts between now and then. Sonny Milano, Phil Kessel, and Evan Rodrigues -- among others -- are still without NHL homes. While mum's the word on Milano and Kessel, Rodrigues has reportedly drawn serious interest from the Vancouver Canucks.
FINLAND BLANKS TEAM SWEDEN, ADVANCE TO PLAY CANADA IN GOLD MEDAL GAME
After defeating Team Czechia in today's [semi-final match], Canada heads to the Gold Medal game, awaiting their fate from Sweden v. Finland. The Battle of Scandinavia is back again, this time with a ticket to the World Junior final on the line. Starting goaltenders:. Sweden: Jesper Wallstedt. Finland: Juha Jatkola.
NY RANGERS PROSPECT ON ALTERCATION IN HANDSHAKE LINE: 'IF YOU CAN'T PLAY WITH THE BIG BOYS, DON'T COME OUT'
Team Canada advanced past Czechia yesterday afternoon, sending them onward to the gold medal game tonight. The very last order of business was the handshake line with their opponent, but a small altercation transpired before its conclusion. Brennan Othmann (NYR) has been in the mix the whole tournament, dropping huge hits and maintaining his physical presence the whole way.
