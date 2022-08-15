ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO