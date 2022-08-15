ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

11-year-old bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys, has part of leg amputated

MIAMI, Florida — An 11-year-old who was bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys has had part of his leg amputated, a family friend wrote online. A GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for Jameson Reeder Jr.'s recovery says that the boy was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Keys. He hung onto a swimming noodle until a Good Samaritan's boat could reach him.
