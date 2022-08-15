Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
11-year-old bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys, has part of leg amputated
MIAMI, Florida — An 11-year-old who was bitten by a shark in the Florida Keys has had part of his leg amputated, a family friend wrote online. A GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for Jameson Reeder Jr.'s recovery says that the boy was bitten by a shark while swimming in the Keys. He hung onto a swimming noodle until a Good Samaritan's boat could reach him.
WLTX.com
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
WLTX.com
Wendy's employee charged with murder after allegedly hitting customer in Arizona
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Wendy's employee from Arizona is facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of a 67-year-old customer he allegedly attacked. The customer originally made a complaint about his food order and Kendrick allegedly responded by walking out from behind the service counter and hitting the customer's head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
St. Louis police giving out free steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — Hyundai will soon be offering a solution to consumers who own cars that are part of a nationwide theft epidemic: Buy a security kit at one of their dealerships or authorized installers. The I-Team has been covering the explosion in thefts involving some Hyundai and Kia...
WLTX.com
Flooding could happen more often in the Midlands in the future
The Midlands of South Carolina sees all types of flooding. This could increase thanks to climate change.
WLTX.com
These shops and restaurants are coming to Forest Acres
The City of Forest Acres is booming with new businesses. The city has become a boom town of sorts for dining and specialty retailers in the past few months.
Comments / 0