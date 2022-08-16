ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

City
Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Gorgeous Country Home For Sale Is Just Minutes From Highline Lake

Living in the country is a dream come true. Living in the country and just minutes from a fantastic lake seems too good to be true. This gorgeous home for sale on Realtor.com is located at 1310 Gold Lake Drive in Loma and sits just four miles from Fruita and minutes from Highline Lake. The house itself is incredible, but being so close to the fun at the lake is a huge bonus.
LOMA, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Police Report: Counterfeit Bills Circulating At Grand Junction Stores

The Grand Junction Police Department reports there has been a recent wave of counterfeit bills circulating at local stores. Counterfeit Bills Reported At Grand Junction Stores. A number of Grand Junction area businesses have recently reported transactions involving counterfeit money. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the fake bills have been in various denominations but mostly $5s, $10s, and $50s. One commenter on the GJPD Facebook page reported several attempts have been made to pass $100 bills at the 12th Street City Market.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?

It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
