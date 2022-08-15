Read full article on original website
Endless Opportunities and Possibilities: Stephen Cucchiara, Employee of the Quarter
Stephen Cucchiara’s office could charitably be described as “cluttered.” (If you weren’t feeling charitable, the words “busy,” “charmingly chaotic” and even “out-of-control” may also apply.) The small space, his since he arrived at UCCS nearly ten years ago, is layered...
Ent Credit Union to give $6,500 a month to nominated teachers
COLORADO SPRINGS — Ent Credit Union is celebrating its 65th birthday by giving deserving teachers across Colorado, thousands of dollars. The “Gifts for Teachers” program will award one teacher per month $6,500 through December 2022. The program, which began in March of this year will give out a total of $65,000 throughout the ten months. […]
PGA Golf Management celebrates 20 years
The Professional Golf Association (PGA) Golf Management Program at UCCS is celebrating its twentieth year with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 30. The ceremony will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. to commemorate both the anniversary and the unveiling of the renovated area “Ed’s Place,” located in Dwire Hall.
Republicans Launch Political Group to Limit the Participation of Transgender People in Public Life
Antagonism toward transgender people was on full display at Saturday’s “Red Wave” party in Colorado Springs, where nearly all of El Paso County’s Republican elected officials and candidates gathered to listen to former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and to launch a political group aimed at restricting the participation of transgender people in sports, education, and public life.
Power outage in northern Colorado Springs affecting nearly 800 people
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is working on a power outage in northern Colorado Springs. The outage started at 4 p.m. and is expected to be fixed by 8 p.m. according to the CSU website. KRDO has received reports that the traffic lights are out in...
16 movies filmed in Colorado
You might not think of Colorado as Hollywood East, but a surprising number of movies have been filmed in the Centennial State. In the last few years alone, stars such as Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford have not just filmed in Colorado, but also the Pikes Peak region.
Global burlesque contest reboots in tiny Manitou Springs with dozens of performers
Kiva Siani learned to love herself through burlesque performances and exotic dancing, even if some people see her art forms as titillating or scandalous. “I’m not saying kids should come to all these shows,” Sinia, 43, said of the separate but parallel worlds she’s danced in through her career. “But it’s so normal to show them violent scenes of other people getting beat up and bloodied, and it’s considered OK because it’s in superhero movies. Why can’t we allow more displays of love to be normal?”
CO Statehouse Candidate Proposed Dissolving America, Shared Conspiracies, & Claims Racist Economist as Mentor
Shana Black, Colorado Republican running for the state Legislature, once proposed “dissolving” the United States by exiling Democratic regions of the country. She also shared numerous conspiracy theories and told GOP delegates during her primary campaign that she was privileged to study under a notoriously racist libertarian scholar. Black, a retired family law attorney now running for House District 18 in Colorado Springs, claims Cato Institute founder Murray Rothbard as her intellectual mentor.
Free Colorado fly-in show to feature dozens of vintage, modern planes
Out of the cornflower blue skies over Westcliffe winged beauties will emerge. A sailplane from the Air Force Academy. T-6 Texan. Beechcraft T-34 Mentor. Falcon 900. Van’s Aircraft RV-4. All of the above have landed at the SilverWest AirFest in the Wet Mountain Valley, about an hour and a...
Peterson, Schriever launch readiness exercise
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station are set to partake in a readiness exercise this week. The exercise started on Monday, August 15 and will last through Thursday. It is intended to ensure forces have and use the proper techniques, tactics, and […]
11 CALL FOR ACTION REPORT: Top 10 biggest consumer complaints
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - From landlord squabbles to shoddy repair work, 11 News is looking at some of the biggest consumer gripes of the last year. The list is put together by the Consumer Federation of America, a non-profit organization that researches consumer issues. 11 News consumer reporter Katie...
Southern Colorado utility company offering incentives to invest in electric vehicles
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Black Hills Energy has partnered with Drive Clean Colorado and the Colorado Department of Transportation to launch a new incentive and provide resources to Coloradans looking to purchase an electric vehicle. Black Hills Energy, a local utility company in Southern Colorado, recently launched the 'Ready EV' plan with the goal to advance electric The post Southern Colorado utility company offering incentives to invest in electric vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
25 Things You Need to Know Before Visiting Colorado’s Garden of the Gods
Colorado's Garden of the Gods is one of the most photographed attractions in the state each year with about half a million visitors stopping by Colorado Springs. Did you know you can tour Garden of the Gods on horseback, via a Jeep tour, or by hiking the 21 miles of trails? Scroll on to learn 25 things about the Garden of the Gods that you need to know before visiting this popular destination.
Major power outage impacts more than 1,000 customers in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs, power restored before 2
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was reporting a power outage impacting more than 1,000 customers on Wednesday. The outage was first reported at about 12:40 p.m. for an area north and south of Briargate Parkway between I-25 and Powers Boulevard. The utility company announced power was restored before 2 p.m.
CDOT to begin pavement-marking operations on nine southern Colorado highways
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin pavement-marking operations on nine highways across southern Colorado. Crews will begin work on Aug. 21 on highways in Park, Teller, El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Prowers Counties. CDOT said their crews along with crews...
Colorado State Fair announces last-minute replacement for Lady A
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced a new concert just 10 days before the start of the 150th annual festival. The Band Perry will now perform at the fair's Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Sept. 2. The concert from the country-pop trio replaces a performance...
Red River hog born at Colorado zoo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo keepers were greeted by a brand-new baby last Friday. A Red River hog was born to mom, Zena, on Aug. 12. The baby’s sex has not been identified and likely won’t be for another few weeks. Zookeepers said the little hoglet is watermelon-striped and about the size of its mom’s snout.
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
Second positive human case of tularemia detected in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that health officials have confirmed Pueblo County's second human tularemia case in 2022. According to the health department, tularemia, or “rabbit fever,” can be spread through soil contaminated with the droppings or urine of sick...
