Xiaomi Smart Band 7 review - Good fitness band with wasted potential & uncertainties

The Verge
Xiaomi’s CyberOne robot shows us what to expect from Tesla’s promised Optimus bot
Chinese tech company Xiaomi — perhaps best known in the West for ripping off Apple’s designs — has unveiled a prototype bipedal robot: the slick-looking CyberOne. The bot was unveiled last week, and, judging from a brief demo, can do little more than walk across a stage. However, the CyberOne does show us the current state of robot development for a non-specialized company like Xiaomi and offers valuable context as to what we might expect from a, uh, rather similar looking bipedal bot: Tesla’s much-hyped Optimus robot, due to be unveiled as a prototype later this year on September 30th.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Phone Arena
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
The mid-range A series phones, and not the flashier Galaxy Z Fold and Flips or the Galaxy S range, are the bread and butter for Samsung, making up for a whopping 58 percent of the company's total smartphone sales in 2021. They are great options for anyone looking for a decent phone with basic features without an exorbitant price tag. Sadly for US consumers, one of Samsung's best mid-tier handsets, the Galaxy A32 5G, is no longer being sold by carriers.
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 2022 unveiled as the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset
Motorola has presented the Edge 2022, a smartphone equipped with a 144 Hz OLED display. Also on board is a 50 MP triple camera, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050, and up to 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 2022 is available at a price befitting its mid-range status too.
protocol.com
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO Neo7 is tipped to launch with a 50MP main camera seen in only a handful of devices before
The Android gaming brand iQOO has a Neo series with a current flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, its next generation is rumored to have the potential to go beyond even that amount of power with the Dimensity 9000+ processor instead. This "Neo7" has just popped up...
Android Authority
Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?
Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re thinking of getting Apple’s latest affordable handset, or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.
notebookcheck.net
MIT researchers design a battery-free wearable "e-skin" featuring various wireless sensors
Wearables represent one of the fastest growing industries to date, with an estimated global revenue of US$380.5 billion by 2028. Sensors powered by wireless tech are now small enough to be included in wristwatches or armbands and they can measure various human biomarkers like glucose concentration, blood pressure, heart rate, steps taken throughout the day etc. These chips still require a small battery, but, in the near future, there will not be any need for synthetic power sources, as researchers have managed to fabricate wearable sensors embedded in a thin mesh that does not require wireless chips or batteries.
Elon Musk says Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot will eventually cost 'less than a car' and people will buy them as birthday presents for their parents within a decade
Elon Musk shared new details about Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot - including information about the cost and likely uses for it - in an essay published online. The robot, which is intended for industrial and domestic uses, will debut at AI Day September 30 after first being announced at AI Day in August 2021.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Galaxy Buds Pro: Which earbuds are better?
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might not have garnered much attention during Unpacked, but these new earbuds look to be rather impressive. But has Samsung done enough to provide a worthy replacement for the original Galaxy Buds Pro?
Cult of Mac
Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all
An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro review - Complete package in titanium
Speakers: mono, charging cable, manual, parts for the wristband, HarmonyOS 2.1.0.359, 24 Months Warranty, Dual GNSS: GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS; ATM 5, 30 Meters, fanless, waterproof. Huawei goes all out with the Watch GT 3 Pro. The material feel and workmanship are convincing all along the line. The watch...
pocketnow.com
Motorola Edge 2022 hands on: A decent MediaTek-powered mid-range phone
In most of the world, buying phones subsidized isn't a thing. You walk into a store, spot the phone you want, and pick it up for the retail price or via monthly installments offered by partnering banks (or the manufacturer itself). In North America, the situation is quite different, as carriers tend to offer devices at prices that completely change the buying dynamic. The Motorola Edge 2022 is such a device.
CNET
iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone 11: How Apple's Cheap Phones Stack Up
The 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells at $429 (£419, AU$719), making it an appealing option for shoppers on a budget. But you could say the same about the similarly priced iPhone 11, which offers advantages such as a bigger screen and dual cameras for $499 (£489, AU$849).
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi POCO M4 5G arrives in Europe with a 90 Hz display from €219
Xiaomi has started offering the POCO M4 5G in Europe, nearly four months after the smartphone debuted in India. Strangely, Xiaomi has changed the device's specifications since its launch in India, but only its camera sensors. Specifically, the global POCO M4 5G has a 13 MP primary camera, rather than the 50 MP sensor on which the Indian model relies. While Xiaomi continues to include the same 2 MP sensor, the 8 MP front-facing camera has been swapped for a 5 MP sensor.
International Business Times
Futures Trader Expects Shiba Inu's Incoming Bull Run; Analysts Predict $0.00002408 2023 Price
Shiba Inu showcased a whopping 37% price surge over the weekend, but it appears the bull run is not yet over as analysts predict another incoming bull run and a possible price of $0.0000249 per token this year and $0.00002408 in 2023. They say good things come to those who...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is a new 2.5K OLED display Android tablet that comes with choices of color and processor
Lenovo has now made the 2022 edition of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro official. The tablet's specs have been exposed for the most part already; then again, the OEM has only just revealed that its high-end display has a max brightness of 600 nits, covers the DCI-P3 color gamut and is compatible with first-party styli.
notebookcheck.net
Leaks reveal the FiiO M11S with aptX HD and LDAC support, plus a 32-bit 384 kHz DAC
The FiiO M11S should arrive later this month, ahead of which two videos have revealed its design and various specifications. Unsurprisingly, the FiiO M11S resembles the FiiO M11 Pro, albeit with a few changes. Android Gadget Leaks / Rumors. The FiiO M11S has leaked again, two months on from the...
PC Magazine
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Review
Samsung isn't reinventing the wheel with its latest flagship smartwatch, but it doesn't have to. The Galaxy Watch 4 was our favorite Android-compatible smartwatch from 2021, and the Galaxy Watch 5 (starting at $279.99) builds on that with a bigger battery, a more durable display, and an infrared sensor that's capable of measuring your body temperature (though at the time of this writing, there's no way to see your temperature data). Aesthetically, the Galaxy Watch 5 looks just like last year's model, with the same appealing design, gorgeous display, and functional digital bezel for fast navigation. It still runs Wear OS, too, which gives you access to all the standard Google apps. Google's own Pixel Watch promises to shake up the smartwatch landscape this fall, but for now the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Apple Watch alternative for most Android users, earning it our Editors’ Choice award.
