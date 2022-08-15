“The Amazing Race” still holds the record for most wins in the competition category, with 10 altogether starting in 2003, the year the category launched, to its most recent win in 2014. That means married producers Elise Doganieri and Bertram Van Mun- ster together have 20 statues, which got us curious: Where do you put all that hardware? The duo invited us to their home to find out, and it turns out they’re very tastefully displayed on shelves in a living area. “The first win, 2003, was so nerve-wracking, that I almost didn’t want to go on stage,” Van Munster says....

MOVIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO