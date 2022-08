Irvine Welsh, 63, grew up in Muirhouse, north Edinburgh, and lives in Oxfordshire, having spent most of the 2010s in Chicago and Miami. The Long Knives, his 13th novel, is a sequel to 2008’s Crime, which screened last year as a six-part BritBox series with Dougray Scott in the lead role of DI Ray Lennox. In the new book, Lennox is tasked with solving the murder of a Tory MP found castrated in a Leith warehouse. Welsh spoke as shooting was about to begin on its television adaptation; other business in hand included Trainspotting’s forthcoming debut as a West End musical, two separate documentaries about his life (“like buses, you know”), a recently launched record label and getting married for a third time.

