49ers release veteran CB Darqueze Dennard

By Ben Levine
 5 days ago
Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darqueze Dennard. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The former first-round pick spent the first six years of his career with the Bengals, but he’s bounced around the NFL since leaving Cincy. Dennard has had stints with the Falcons, Cardinals, Colts, Giants, and 49ers since the beginning of the 2020 campaign, including time on four different squads in 2021 alone. After starting six of his eight games for Atlanta in 2020, Dennard got into two games with New York and San Francisco in 2021.

Dennard re-signed with the 49ers this offseason, and he was expected to compete for the primary nickelback role. With Monday’s move, the primary contenders for that gig are now Sam Womack, Dontae Johnson, and Qwuantrezz Knight, leading Matt Barrows of The Athletic to wonder if the team may consider trying an outside guy like Deommodore Lenoir at the position.

As teams are required to cut down their rosters, the 49ers also waived fullback Josh Hokit, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile. Johnson is the most notable of the bunch, having seen time in 18 games for Arizona between 2019-20, hauling in 36 receptions for 360 yards and one score.

