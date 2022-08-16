ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans release veteran DE/LB Jordan Jenkins

By Ben Levine
 5 days ago
Former Houston Texans defensive end Jordan Jenkins. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins had been dealing with a strained calf that landed him on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. According to Wilson, the defensive lineman’s health has improved, and now he’ll have an opportunity to join another team.

The former third-round pick spent the first five seasons of his career with the Jets, collecting 22.5 sacks in 72 games (62 starts). He inked a two-year, $6M pact with the Texans last offseason, and he exclusively played off the bench during his one season in Houston. He collected 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games, and he missed a handful of contests late in the season after suffering a torn PCL.

After primarily playing linebacker during his time in New York, Jenkins served as an edge rusher with the Texans in 2021. While Pro Football Focus wasn’t particularly fond of his performance in Houston, they did give him a solid grade for his coverage ability, perhaps hinting that a return to LB could be in the cards.

According to Wilson, the Texans also cut wide receiver Chad Beebe, long snapper Harrison Elliott, and running back B.J. Emmons. Beebe made a name for himself in Minnesota when he hauled in 20 catches and two touchdowns during the 2020 campaign. He spent the entire 2021 campaign on injured reserve before joining the Texans back in June.

