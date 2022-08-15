Read full article on original website
Delores Spears Campbell
Delores “Lori” Spears Campbell, age 63, of Centerville, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at her home. Lori was born on August 6, 1959 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Everette and Mary (Schmidt) Louck. After high school graduation, Lori furthered her education attending college for 2 years, earning her LPN. She then worked at various hospitals for over 45 years.
Margaret White
Margaret M. White, 102, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. She was born May 24, 1920, in Manilla, Iowa, the daughter of William R. and Alvina Dammann Melton. She attended Jefferson Elementary School and went on to graduate from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1938. On December 3, 1938, she was united in marriage to Floyd White in Lancaster, Missouri.
Josh Heisdorffer
Joshua Lee Heisdorffer, 44, of Ollie, died at 2:30 p.m. August 13, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. He was born August 10, 1978 in Ottumwa to Gary Lee and Beverly A. Blaine Heisdorffer. Josh married Kathy Jo Sampson on July 22, 2000. A 1997...
Ellis Paxston
Ellis Dean Paxston, age 65, of Moravia, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his home. Ellis was born on August 21, 1956 in Albia, Iowa, the son of Fay and Marjorie (O’Conner) Paxston. Ellis donated many hours volunteering throughout the Moravia community that he cared so much for....
Ray Shotten
Raymond H. Shotten, 91, of Ottumwa, died at 8:45 p.m. August 14, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society-Ottumwa. He was born March 12, 1931 in Cantril to Wylie and Opal Clouse Shotten. Ray married Betty Carnes and she preceded him in death in 1989. He married Mary Jeffrey Drake in 1994.
Florence Pauline Likes-Roecklein
Florence Pauline Likes-Roecklein, 103, of Holts Summit, MO and formerly of Stockport, IA passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. As were her wishes her body has been cremated. A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Fairfield, IA with Pastor Mary Kathryn Hart officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Spencer Cemetery near Stockport, IA immediately following the service. Memorial contributions in Pauline’s honor may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Ottumwa Accident
A car versus motorcycle accident Tuesday morning in Ottumwa left one man seriously injured. Chief Chad Farrington of the Ottumwa Police Department says the preliminary investigation indicates that 25-year-old Dalton Hanson was traveling eastbound on Boone on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. A second...
Celebrity Guest Announced for Halloweenapalooza
A celebrity guest for Ottumwa’s annual Halloween festival was announced. Actress Naomi Grossman will be the headlining celebrity guest at Halloweenapalooza 2022 taking place Oct. 7-8 at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. Grossman is best known as the first crossover character, the fan-favorite “Pepper” on FX’s hit anthology...
Ottumwa Man Accused Of Burglary
An Ottumwa man is facing charges after he allegedly entered an apartment and assaulted the occupant in July. According to court records, at around 6:30 p.m. on July 17, 2022, 19 year old Samuel Wele Mananga became involved in a verbal altercation with an unnamed victim which soon became physical. Wele Mananga allegedly entered the victim’s apartment on E. 5th Street in Ottumwa and assaulted him. The report states that the victim sustained a red, swollen eye and a cut on his neck. A warrant for Wele Mananga’s arrest was issued.
Ottumwa Man Charged With Attempted Murder
An Ottumwa man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a person with a crossbow. According to a press release, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 1:13 a.m., the Ottumwa Police Department responded to a residence on Evergreen on a report that a female had been shot with a crossbow. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Lillian Dennison. The victim was shot while sleeping on a couch inside the residence. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Pair Accused of Money Laundering
Ottumwa police say a pair of individuals printed multiple fake checks in a money laundering operation. 32-year-old Randi Hanrahan of Ottumwa has been charged with money laundering, a Class C felony, and two counts of forgery, a Class D felony. 48-year-old Zachary Nokes of Camp Point, Illinois has been charged...
Pedestrian Dies in Monroe County Accident
A pedestrian died in Monroe County after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 1:10 PM, 33-year-old Michael Cox of Albia was traveling southbound in a Chevy Traverse on South Clinton Street. The vehicle proceeded through the intersection of South Clinton and Washington East.
Police: Ottumwa Man Threatened Individual with Knife
An Ottumwa man is accused of brandishing a knife during a verbal argument at Casey’s last week. 21-year-old Jayden Guyette has been charged with assault-displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Court records say on August 11th at 2:45 PM, Guyette was observed yelling at a Casey’s employee at...
Ottumwa Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary
An Ottumwa man was arrested after being caught attempting to break into a home last week, according to police. 24-year-old Gregory Allen Showalter II has been charged with possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, attempted third-degree burglary, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. According...
