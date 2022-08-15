Florence Pauline Likes-Roecklein, 103, of Holts Summit, MO and formerly of Stockport, IA passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. As were her wishes her body has been cremated. A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Fairfield, IA with Pastor Mary Kathryn Hart officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Spencer Cemetery near Stockport, IA immediately following the service. Memorial contributions in Pauline’s honor may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

STOCKPORT, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO