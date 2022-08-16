Express' season ends with playoff sweep at hands of Duluth

Unbeaten against an opponent in the regular season, but winless against the same team in the playoffs — such is the nature of baseball, as the Eau Claire Express learned the hard way on Monday night.

The Express were swept out of the playoffs by Duluth after a 4-3 defeat to the Huskies at Carson Park. Duluth won the sub-divisional playoff series 2-0, overcoming the odds against an Express team that went 8-0 against them in the regular season.