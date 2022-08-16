ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Express' season ends with playoff sweep at hands of Duluth

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcCNq_0hIb44ot00

Unbeaten against an opponent in the regular season, but winless against the same team in the playoffs — such is the nature of baseball, as the Eau Claire Express learned the hard way on Monday night.

The Express were swept out of the playoffs by Duluth after a 4-3 defeat to the Huskies at Carson Park. Duluth won the sub-divisional playoff series 2-0, overcoming the odds against an Express team that went 8-0 against them in the regular season.

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Airline is Selling Its Newest Flight For Under $10

A Minnesota airline has just added a new flight to its schedule, and ticket prices start at under $10!. It's not often that you see the ticket price of a flight on a major airline for about a third of what it costs to check a bag, but that's the case on this new flight that Sun Country Airlines just started booking. And, it's also the Minneapolis-based airline's shortest flight, too, at just 85 miles.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Driver, 54, ejected from vehicle in Red Wing lift bridge crash

RED WING, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man died in a crash on the Red Wing lift bridge late Sunday evening.The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., and involved a Subaru Forester traveling south along Highway 63.When the vehicle crossed the bridge, it came in contact with a roadside barrier, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was ejected.Authorities don't believe the driver, a 54-year-old Woodbury man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.The crash remains under investigation.
RED WING, MN
twincitieslive.com

Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us to Treasure Island’s amphitheater in Welch to show us a different way to experience a concert. You can boat up to a concert, as they are right on the Mississippi River, or you could spend a night in their RV Park!. British rock band...
WELCH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hard Way#Eau#The Eau Claire Express
WDIO-TV

Driver charged after fatal crash on the Range

People are still in shock after the death of Joni Dahl. She was killed in a crash on Friday night. Her friend, Beth Milos, said, “She cared about everybody. It didn’t matter who you were. She wanted to see you succeed. And she wanted to know how she could help you do that. She never wanted anything, it was always, what can I do to help?”
HIBBING, MN
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
190
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy