Kane County, UT

lakepowelllife.com

Person Carrying Pellet Rifle Prompts Page Middle School Lockdown

According to the Page Police Department, on Thursday just after noon they received a report of a person carrying what appeared to be a rifle, walking on Sage Avenue near Page Middle School. Page Police Officers responded, and Page Middle School was put on lockdown. The person was not located...
PAGE, AZ
ABC4

Plane plunges into lake at Utah-Arizona border, killing two people

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park near the […]
PAGE, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FAA says two people are dead and five others were hurt when a plane crashed into Lake Powell over the weekend. Authorities said a single-engine Cessna 207 crashed into Lake Powell National Park northeast of Page around 5:30 p.m. Authorities said seven people were on board when the pilot reported a problem with the engine. Exact details about the circumstances that could have led up to the crash have not been released. Arizona’s Family is working to learn more about the owner of the plane and the pilot on board.
PAGE, AZ

