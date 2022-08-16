Read full article on original website
lakepowelllife.com
Person Carrying Pellet Rifle Prompts Page Middle School Lockdown
According to the Page Police Department, on Thursday just after noon they received a report of a person carrying what appeared to be a rifle, walking on Sage Avenue near Page Middle School. Page Police Officers responded, and Page Middle School was put on lockdown. The person was not located...
Man found with over 300 pounds of marijuana in Cedar City traffic stop
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he was caught with over 300 pounds of marijuana in Cedar City on Monday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has identified the suspect as Quintin Anthony Ranford, 32. Troopers first spotted Ranford driving on I-15 near mile marker 47 when he was allegedly following a semi-truck […]
Plane plunges into lake at Utah-Arizona border, killing two people
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A small plane plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line over the weekend, killing two people and injuring five, authorities said Monday. The pilot of the single-engine plane reported an engine problem late Saturday afternoon before the Cessna 207 went down in Lake Powell National Park near the […]
AZFamily
Moron Nearly Falls To His Death After Jumping The Railing At Bryce Canyon National Park… To Make A Lame Video
Now I respect the whole “not scared of death” mindset, as you can’t live every day of your life fearing that it will be your last. However, there’s a fine line behind a good peace of mind, and absolute stupidity…. And this guy crossed that line...
