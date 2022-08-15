ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter

Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
AccuWeather

Monsoon rainfall set to continue next week in the Southwest

Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms have brought intense flooding to portions of the Southwest in recent days and weeks due to the North American monsoon in full gear across the region. Many cities in the area have received significantly more rainfall than normal for the month of July and AccuWeather forecasters say that the pattern isn't set to break anytime soon as another surge of moisture is expected to push into the region to start the upcoming week.
AccuWeather

AccuWeather’s 2022 US fall forecast

Meteorological autumn is less than one month away and will bring everything from hurricanes to wildfires and even some snow, but AccuWeather meteorologists have condensed the seasonal outlook down to just one word. It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the...
