Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms have brought intense flooding to portions of the Southwest in recent days and weeks due to the North American monsoon in full gear across the region. Many cities in the area have received significantly more rainfall than normal for the month of July and AccuWeather forecasters say that the pattern isn't set to break anytime soon as another surge of moisture is expected to push into the region to start the upcoming week.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO