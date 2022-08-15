Read full article on original website
Related
mpdc.dc.gov
Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in Washington, DC. 18-year-old Kenneth Perkins, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-115-490.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 900 Block of 15th Street, Northwest
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 900 block of 15th Street, Northwest. At approximately...
mpdc.dc.gov
Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 2300 Block of Hartford Street, Southeast
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 2300 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. At approximately 5:58 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied...
Comments / 0