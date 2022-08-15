Just as Idaho’s wildflower-filled hills provide us joy in the spring, and sheltering valleys provide us refuge in the winter, the Gem State’s rivers, lakes, and streams provide us oases in the summer. As temperatures rise and the sun beats down, Idahoans across the state look to the water to cool off. In southern Idaho, the Snake River is one of the most popular places to beat the heat.

IDAHO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO