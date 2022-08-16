A$AP Rocky Charged For Alleged Assault With A Firearm 9 Months After Hollywood Shooting

The first blow landed months ago, when A$AP Rocky (Rakim Mayers) was arrested at LAX airport on April 20 over an alleged November 6 shooting. The second blow landed on August 15, as the rapper and baby daddy to Rihanna‘s first child was criminally charged over the incident. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón formally announced his office filed charges against Rocky, 33, for two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, along with allegations of personally using a firearm.

A$AP Rocky appears at an even in New York City on September 12, 2019. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Rocky allegedly fired more than once at a former friend in Hollywood last fall. As he arrived at LAX airport in Los Angeles on April 20 following a trip to Barbados, he was arrested by LAPD officers. He was released just hours later, after posting a whopping $550,000 in bail.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” George said in an official statement provided to HollywoodLife. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

In the meantime, the “Wassup” singer doesn’t seem too distracted by the drama. He’s been performing all over Europe, while his stylish girlfriend looks on in support. The duo welcomed their first child together, a son, back on May 13 in Los Angeles. But Rihanna was apparently jarred by the arrest at the time.

“She was completely shocked when they were approached by law enforcement. Rihanna never imagined she’d be involved with something like this and especially not with her pregnancy and everything else going on,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April. “Rihanna was absolutely not expecting for things to go down how they did, and this is really the last thing she needs right now.”

Still, they’ve bonded over the birth of their new son. Another source told HL that the “DMB” rapper has been quite the supportive partner since the baby’s arrival. “Rocky has been such a huge support system,” a source close to the couple told us EXCLUSIVELY following the baby’s birth in May. “He wasn’t afraid or hesitant whatsoever to get in there and start changing diapers, waking up with the baby in the middle of the night, rocking him to sleep, etc. He’s trying to help any way he can and wants to let Rihanna get as much rest as possible.”