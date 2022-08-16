ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky Charged For Alleged Assault With A Firearm 9 Months After Hollywood Shooting

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago

The first blow landed months ago, when A$AP Rocky (Rakim Mayers) was arrested at LAX airport on April 20 over an alleged November 6 shooting. The second blow landed on August 15, as the rapper and baby daddy to Rihanna‘s first child was criminally charged over the incident. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón formally announced his office filed charges against Rocky, 33, for two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, along with allegations of personally using a firearm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awxHB_0hIap3Vr00
A$AP Rocky appears at an even in New York City on September 12, 2019. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Rocky allegedly fired more than once at a former friend in Hollywood last fall. As he arrived at LAX airport in Los Angeles on April 20 following a trip to Barbados, he was arrested by LAPD officers. He was released just hours later, after posting a whopping $550,000 in bail.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” George said in an official statement provided to HollywoodLife. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

In the meantime, the “Wassup” singer doesn’t seem too distracted by the drama. He’s been performing all over Europe, while his stylish girlfriend looks on in support. The duo welcomed their first child together, a son, back on May 13 in Los Angeles. But Rihanna was apparently jarred by the arrest at the time.

“She was completely shocked when they were approached by law enforcement. Rihanna never imagined she’d be involved with something like this and especially not with her pregnancy and everything else going on,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April. “Rihanna was absolutely not expecting for things to go down how they did, and this is really the last thing she needs right now.”

Still, they’ve bonded over the birth of their new son. Another source told HL that the “DMB” rapper has been quite the supportive partner since the baby’s arrival. “Rocky has been such a huge support system,” a source close to the couple told us EXCLUSIVELY following the baby’s birth in May. “He wasn’t afraid or hesitant whatsoever to get in there and start changing diapers, waking up with the baby in the middle of the night, rocking him to sleep, etc. He’s trying to help any way he can and wants to let Rihanna get as much rest as possible.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
Daily Mail

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Diana note ‘predicting death’ not handed to investigators for six years, new documentary claims

A note which says Princess Diana suggested she could die in a staged car crash was only passed to French investigators six years after the collision that killed her, according to a new documentary.The series makes claims over the “Mishcon Note”, written by the Princess of Wales’ legal adviser in 1995.It is reportedly an account of what Diana said during a meeting with Victor Mishcon and her personal private secretary at the time. It alleges Diana said a source had told her there would be efforts to “get rid of her” by April 1996 and this would take place...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted At Gym & Strolling Around NYC Amid Her Custody Battle

Olivia Wilde has been facing off in court with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis over the custody of their two kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. But the legal war didn’t stop her from enjoying a summer day in Manhattan with her boyfriend Harry Styles. The Don’t Worry Darling actress and director was in her gym clothes as she was photographed saying goodbye to the Grammy winner through the door of a high-rise building. The 38-year-old mom of two looked cute and casual in black leggings, a loose fitting gray tank top and sneakers. She wore her long hair pulled back and hid her eyes with dark glasses. Her 28-year-old beau was equally sporty in black shorts, neon green sneakers, a blue baseball hat and a Citizens for Humanity designed logo hoodie. His kept his identity well hidden with dark shades and a black face mask.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
231K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy