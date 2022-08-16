Read full article on original website
gilavalleycentral.net
Still time to help with the Community Health Needs Assessment
SAFFORD — Residents in Graham and Greenlee counties still have time to help Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and the two counties’ Health Departments learn about the health needs in the area. The Community Health Needs Assessment remains live until Sept. 17. “Our goal is really to get...
gilavalleycentral.net
Safford initiates new conservation program
SAFFORD — The City of Safford has begun its new conservation program, starting with the community’s young people. “One of the areas that we wanted to begin with is with is working with children, students,” said City Manager John Cassella. “So we did meet with the (Safford Unified) School District this week and began discussion with them to figure out how we can roll this out, how we insert ourselves into the classroom, and then we’ll go over some of the curriculum.”
gilavalleycentral.net
Trust for Public Land and Partners Protect Additional 7,800 Acres of Critical Grasslands near Chiricahua Mountains
WILLCOX, Ariz. — Trust for Public Land (TPL) announced today that 7,852 acres of the Cienega Ranch has been protected through the purchase of a conservation easement from the ranch owner. The ranch is located near the Willcox Playa, location of the hugely popular annual Wings over Willcox birding and nature festival and the main destination for the 30,000 sandhill cranes that winter in Arizona.
