Severna Park, MD

Sweet Summertime Send Off

Visit the Museum of Historic Annapolis as we give summer a sweet send off. We're offering fun for the whole family while you learn all about the history of Annapolis. *Find out the facts about candy shops in Annapolis!. *Read books about sweet treats!. *Have fun with a scavenger hunt...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Mr. Paca's Garden Summer Storytime

Join us for a special summer Mr. Paca’s Garden Storytime! Enjoy reading fun and activities in the William Paca Garden, a secret treasure in the Historic District of Annapolis. Each program is designed for little ones (3-7 years) with a book reading, song, craft/art project, and garden time. This...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

