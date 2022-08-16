Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSLA
City prepares Monkey Pox safety measures ahead of Southern Decadence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Monkey Pox concerns cause the cancellation of one of the biggest events at Southern Decadence, the free outdoor concert, Bourbon Street Extravaganza. There’s a big effort right now to make the festival as safe as possible for the more than 300,000 people expected to attend Labor Day weekend.
KSLA
Cantrell: ‘We are not canceling Mardi Gras;’ manpower shortage brought into question
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says it is too soon to say whether Mardi Gras 2023 will be canceled after remarks made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Councilmembers say their phones have been ringing off the hook and Mardi Gras guide publisher Arthur Hardy says the mayor’s comments on canceling Mardi Gras due to the ongoing police manpower shortage could have a chilling effect on krewe membership and tourism.
KSLA
TikTok USB trend possibly responsible for stolen cars in New Orleans, Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Cameras around The Lumiere apartments in Metairie were pointed in the opposite direction Saturday night (Aug. 6), when burglars took Savannah Smith’s 2013 Kia Rio out of the parking lot. “I was crazy in shock. I was going to every building across the street asking...
KSLA
Deputy constable resigns after ignoring French Quarter rape witness, officials say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable accused of not responding to an alleged rape in the French Quarter has resigned just one week after an internal investigation was launched. A 911 recording obtained by FOX 8 details the moments a woman reported a rape at the corner of Toulouse...
KSLA
S&WB project remains mired in the fight over abortion-related politics
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, succeeded in getting the State Bond Commission to again delay action on a Sewerage and Water Board project that New Orleans officials say is critical. On Thursday (Aug. 18) Landry who is a member of the Bond Commission slammed top...
KSLA
ZURIK: Questions surround Orleans Sheriff Susan Hutson’s lack of transparency
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faced off against longtime incumbent Marlin Gusman in a runoff for the position, she appealed to voters on Twitter. Her message was that New Orleans deserves a sheriff that will abide by the basic values of transparency and accountability.
