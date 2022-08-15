ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

EverydayHealth.com

Would an EBV Vaccine End MS? We May Never Know

Not long after I began writing the Life With Multiple Sclerosis column, I was fortunate enough to have a meeting with the head of research for the National MS Society. He spoke of a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS) being in three parts: stopping the disease where it is, reversing damage done, and stopping MS from ever occurring.
EverydayHealth.com

2 Human Cases of West Nile Virus Detected In New York City

Two New York City residents have been infected with the West Nile virus (WNV) and a record number of WNV-infected mosquitoes have been detected, according to the New York City Health Department in a statement released on August 16. Mosquito and WNV activity in the city are rising this summer;...
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Soap for Eczema (Atopic Dermatitis)? Try a Non-Soap Cleanser Instead

If you have atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, chances are you’re looking for a way to clean your skin that won’t aggravate your symptoms. “Ultimately the wrong cleanser can make eczema worse, contributing to dryness, irritation, and inflammation,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology and an associate professor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
EverydayHealth.com

First FDA-Approved Birth Control Wearable Tech Hits the Market

If your method of birth control involves abstaining from sex on the days when you’re most fertile, you might be monitoring changes in your body — such as subtle temperature fluctuations — to help determine exactly where you are in your menstrual cycle. One of the tricky...
EverydayHealth.com

People Who Earn Low Wages May Be at Risk for Faster Memory Decline in Later Life

A lack of access to healthcare, nutritious food, and safe places to exercise all contribute to healthcare inequities. In the United States, people living in lower-income households have an increased risk for developing many chronic health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. But can earning less money, year after year, take a different kind of toll, and negatively affect our brains and memory? Unfortunately, that answer may be yes, according to new research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Addressing Health Disparities conference.
