Would an EBV Vaccine End MS? We May Never Know
Not long after I began writing the Life With Multiple Sclerosis column, I was fortunate enough to have a meeting with the head of research for the National MS Society. He spoke of a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS) being in three parts: stopping the disease where it is, reversing damage done, and stopping MS from ever occurring.
What Are PFAS? A Guide to ‘Forever Chemicals’
Perfluorinated and polyfluorinated substances, called PFAS for short, are a large group of man-made chemicals now found in almost every corner of the planet. These chemicals are used in so many consumer products, they virtually fill our closets and pantries. But research has shown that some PFAS can be harmful...
2 Human Cases of West Nile Virus Detected In New York City
Two New York City residents have been infected with the West Nile virus (WNV) and a record number of WNV-infected mosquitoes have been detected, according to the New York City Health Department in a statement released on August 16. Mosquito and WNV activity in the city are rising this summer;...
Gut Health and ADHD: Is There a Link?
In recent years, a slew of studies have suggested that the trillions of bacteria and other microbes parked inside your intestinal tract have a strong influence on your mental health, and may even play a significant role in the development of neuropsychiatric conditions, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
The Best Soap for Eczema (Atopic Dermatitis)? Try a Non-Soap Cleanser Instead
If you have atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, chances are you’re looking for a way to clean your skin that won’t aggravate your symptoms. “Ultimately the wrong cleanser can make eczema worse, contributing to dryness, irritation, and inflammation,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology and an associate professor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
Most People Infected With the Omicron COVID-19 Variant Don’t Know It, Study Suggests
More than half of people infected with the omicron variant had no idea they had contracted the virus, according to a new study from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The research, published August 17 in JAMA Network Open, highlights a major hurdle in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
First FDA-Approved Birth Control Wearable Tech Hits the Market
If your method of birth control involves abstaining from sex on the days when you’re most fertile, you might be monitoring changes in your body — such as subtle temperature fluctuations — to help determine exactly where you are in your menstrual cycle. One of the tricky...
People Who Earn Low Wages May Be at Risk for Faster Memory Decline in Later Life
A lack of access to healthcare, nutritious food, and safe places to exercise all contribute to healthcare inequities. In the United States, people living in lower-income households have an increased risk for developing many chronic health conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. But can earning less money, year after year, take a different kind of toll, and negatively affect our brains and memory? Unfortunately, that answer may be yes, according to new research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Addressing Health Disparities conference.
Are Hot Flashes Worse for Black Women Than White Women?
Ever since the onset of menopause five years ago, Tracy Onassis Hayes, 51, has had too many “unbearable” days. As someone with anemia, Hayes often felt cold. But “All of a sudden,” she says, “I was hot, sweaty, and having anxiety. The hot flashes always came at the wrong time, during meetings and presentations.”
