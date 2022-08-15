Read full article on original website
KU Sports
Kansas women's soccer drops season opener, 1-0 to Ohio State at Rock Chalk Park
The lasting image of Thursday’s 1-0 Kansas soccer loss to Ohio State in the season opener at Rock Chalk Park was sophomore Raena Childers leaving the field with tears in her eyes following the postgame team meeting. After playing the Buckeyes tough throughout and even-up on the stat sheet...
KU Sports
Upgraded roster just one part of the ongoing culture change taking place within the Kansas football program
For the entirety of the 16 months since he took the head coaching job at Kansas, Lance Leipold and many around him have talked about changing the culture of Kansas football. Thanks to a couple of his comments at Wednesday’s annual media day, we now know what at least part of that process looks like.
KU Sports
Stadium survey sent out to Kansas fans on Wednesday an important part of the big picture of where the project might be headed
It wasn’t exactly breaking ground on a new facility, but it might have been an important step all the same. If nothing else, at least it was something. Kansas Athletics Inc. on Wednesday sent out a survey to tens of thousands of fans designed to collect feedback on the fan experience at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
