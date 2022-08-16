The Bridgewater Reds won at Stuarts Draft Thursday night, 5-1, to take a 3-2 lead in the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series. Bridgewater never trailed in the game as they score single runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Stuarts Draft scored in the fourth inning to make it 2-1, but the Reds pulled away with one run in the seventh and two more runs in the ninth inning.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO