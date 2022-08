We're back in Thornton after a wonderful week up in the mountains!. We picked up the kids on Saturday from camp and loved hearing all the stories from their week. They did so much amazing stuff, including an overnight campout, a challenge hike (six miles!) that they had to wake up super early for, rock climbing, white water rafting, and all the other things that come with a week at camp. It was amazing to see the departure hugs they got from their camp friends and counselors, they all really bonded during the week and that makes this momma very happy! I couldn't be more thrilled with our experience at Keystone Science Center camp, we will definitely be back next year and for years to come!

THORNTON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO