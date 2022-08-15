Read full article on original website
Participate in Syracuse school’s public talks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — InterimSyracuse School District Superintendent Anthony Davis has planned several `Communication Conversation` events, called “Strengthening the Village for Student Success.”. At these events, held throughout the City of Syracuse, Interim Superintendent Davis plans to speak with members of the SCSD community about how to help...
Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started
A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
A Tiny Home for Two
There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
With one major move, Skaneateles company is finding success in diversifying staff
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Two years ago, ChaseDesign set a goal of diversifying its workforce by hiring more people of varying races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds. That wasn’t easy to do in Skaneateles, its home for the past 56 years, where nearly everyone is white.
The new Syracuse Youth Chorus is seeking members
(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about excellence, collaboration, and artistry. The Syracuse Youth Chorus is the newest choir to hit Central New York, and it may be the perfect place to teach your kids about music, singing, and being part of a community. The choir is a new version...
‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more
(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022
Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire bring decades of joy to Syracuse (concert review, photos)
Wednesday night’s concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview can be summed up in one word: Joy. Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire brought decades of hits to the St. Joe’s Amp as part of their joint “Miraculous Supernatural Tour.” An estimated 14,000 fans attended the show, which was the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers’ first time at the Syracuse amphitheater.
This will be ‘the year’ for Syracuse football, Eric Dungey says
Syracuse has not been to a bowl game since 2018 when Eric Dungey was under center. Since he graduated from SU, the Orange has struggled, winning just 11 games in the past three seasons. But Dungey is predicting that streak will be coming to an end in 2022, he said...
The Kara Fund wins the Laci’s Tapas Giveback Event
(WSYR-TV) — Lot of things are happening at Laci’s Tapas Bar this year. Laci’s Tapas has reopened with new owners and continues the great Giveback tradition that previous owner Laura Serway started many years ago. This year’s winner is The Kara Fund, an organization that supports children and families struggling with life-threatening conditions.
Butter has arrived in Syracuse
More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
Breaking down barriers: CNY man with down syndrome earns 5th-degree black belt
Eric Scharoun doesn't set limits for himself. This past weekend, the 59-year-old received his 5th-degree black belt in karate. The rank is believed to be the highest for a person with down syndrome in the United States. Scharoun trains at Lawrence World Class Karate in Fayetteville under Randy Lawrence. Eric...
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
Syracuse wants to give residents a tree, and they'll take care of it too
Only about a quarter of the ARPA funding allocated to restoring and protecting Syracuse’s tree canopy has been used since the money was approved last summer. City Arborist Steve Harris told Common Councilors Wednesday they’re ready to pick up the pace of planting new trees. "Our goals are...
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
Fallen Defenders Memorial Ruck March honors 14 fallen airmen
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse held their 5th annual Fallen Defenders Memorial Ruck March on Wednesday to honor 14 airmen who lost their lives defending our nation. The walk lasts 24 hours and is a three-mile loop around the base. Pictures of the 14 airmen are...
“We got to continue to work and be physical out here:” Dino Babers addresses media at preseason camp
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media following the 12th day of preseason camp. Babers stated that safety Ja’Had Carter is a full go. He was injured last week in practice and was taken to the hospital with an upper-body injury for precautionary measures.
Community weighs in at first public forum on Upstate Crouse merger
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Hospital leadership from SUNY Upstate and Crouse Health gathered for the first time Monday night to publicly discuss their mega deal to merge the two institutions since it was first announced in April 2022. The first of two public forums brought out dozens of community members...
