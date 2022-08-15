ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Participate in Syracuse school’s public talks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — InterimSyracuse School District Superintendent Anthony Davis has planned several `Communication Conversation` events, called “Strengthening the Village for Student Success.”. At these events, held throughout the City of Syracuse, Interim Superintendent Davis plans to speak with members of the SCSD community about how to help...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Former Utica Meteorologist Hospitalized, GoFund Me Started

A former Utica Meteorologist is currently hospitalized in South Carolina after suffering a brain hemorrhagic stroke recently, and friends have started a GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses according to an online post. Rich Lupia, who worked as a meteorologist at WKTV for several years, recently moved his family...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Music guide to NYS Fair. Plus, which health care jobs pay the most in CNY? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 77; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, showers. See the 5-day forecast. MAN SHOT ON NORTH SIDE: A middle-aged man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s North Side Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street. When police arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the right arm near the intersection of Highland Street and Graves Street, Syracuse police spokesperson Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed.
SYRACUSE, NY
mysouthsidestand.com

A Tiny Home for Two

There’s a new home on West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood. What was once an empty house, engulfed by overgrown trees and high grass, is now a charming, beige and pale green home with patio chairs and a multicolored, ceramic address plaque. A Tiny Home for Good,...
SYRACUSE, NY
City
New York City, NY
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Madison, NY
localsyr.com

The new Syracuse Youth Chorus is seeking members

(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about excellence, collaboration, and artistry. The Syracuse Youth Chorus is the newest choir to hit Central New York, and it may be the perfect place to teach your kids about music, singing, and being part of a community. The choir is a new version...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more

(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)

Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Stephen Falise – August 11, 2022

Stephen Falise, 64; of Scriba, NY had his life tragically taken without a moment’s notice while happily working his land Thursday, August 11th, 2022. Stephen was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Mary (Oleyourryk) Falise. He has remained a resident of the Town of Scriba, NY for most of his life. Stephen retired from Novelis, Scriba, NY after 42 ½ years of employment.
SCRIBA, NY
Syracuse.com

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire bring decades of joy to Syracuse (concert review, photos)

Wednesday night’s concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview can be summed up in one word: Joy. Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire brought decades of hits to the St. Joe’s Amp as part of their joint “Miraculous Supernatural Tour.” An estimated 14,000 fans attended the show, which was the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers’ first time at the Syracuse amphitheater.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

The Kara Fund wins the Laci’s Tapas Giveback Event

(WSYR-TV) — Lot of things are happening at Laci’s Tapas Bar this year. Laci’s Tapas has reopened with new owners and continues the great Giveback tradition that previous owner Laura Serway started many years ago. This year’s winner is The Kara Fund, an organization that supports children and families struggling with life-threatening conditions.
SYRACUSE, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Butter has arrived in Syracuse

More than 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, N.Y., as construction of one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions gets underway – the 54th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans. Sculptors...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Fallen Defenders Memorial Ruck March honors 14 fallen airmen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse held their 5th annual Fallen Defenders Memorial Ruck March on Wednesday to honor 14 airmen who lost their lives defending our nation. The walk lasts 24 hours and is a three-mile loop around the base. Pictures of the 14 airmen are...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Community weighs in at first public forum on Upstate Crouse merger

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Hospital leadership from SUNY Upstate and Crouse Health gathered for the first time Monday night to publicly discuss their mega deal to merge the two institutions since it was first announced in April 2022. The first of two public forums brought out dozens of community members...
SYRACUSE, NY

