WECT
Ashley & Hoggard HS football games moved from Friday to Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The opening week football games at Ashley High School and Hoggard High School in New Hanover County are now scheduled for Thursday evening, August 18, instead of Friday. Ashley will now host South Garner at 6:00 p.m., and Northside-Jacksonville will play at Hoggard at 7:00 p.m....
West Bladen set to host South Columbus in opener
DUBLIN — When the Knights take the field under the lights or their football opener on Friday, Coach Stanley Williams wants just one thing. “We need to come out and play lights out,” he said. West Bladen opens its 2022 schedule Friday by hosting South Columbus in a...
Scotland County baseball star has successful 13th surgery after boating accident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s family received some encouraging news after the Scotland County baseball star and East Carolina University commit underwent his 13th surgery Tuesday. Byrd suffered extensive leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July. He has since undergone numerous operations, including a below-the-knee amputation on his right leg. He […]
Eagles taking on Class 2A state runner-up Friday
ELIZABETHTOWN — Right out of the gate, the Eagles of East Bladen will have their hands full with a Wallace-Rose Hill team that finished runner-up in the Class 2A state championship game last season. And oh, by the way, the game is in Teachey on Friday. “They are big...
columbuscountynews.com
Aubrey Larry Stanley
Aubrey Larry Stanley age 62, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born August 15, 1959, in Loris, SC, he was the son of late Nick and Pearl Watts Stanley. He is survived by his wife Teresa Stanley of the home; one son, Quenton Stanley of Leland, NC; one step-son Eric Rouse of Loris, SC; one brother, Jackie Jordan of Tabor city, NC; one sister, Cathy Strickland of Raleigh, NC; and four grandchildren, Clayton Stanley, Kelsey Stanley, Hailey Sarvis and Remi Stanley.
columbuscountynews.com
William Cedell Beatty
William Cedell Beatty, 75, 11642 Hwy. 87 E. Council, NC died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. Survivors- his wife, Violet Beatty of the home, two sons, William Beatty, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Cornelius Beatty of Raleigh, NC, three sisters, Marva Denkins(Vander) of Riegelwood, NC, Belveria Webbs and Bernistine Grange(Derrick) both of Council, NC, two brothers, Gene Beatty(Thedosian) and Harry Beatty(Debra) both of Council, NC, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson.
WITN
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
WECT
Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
columbuscountynews.com
Georgia Vernell Melvin
Georgia Vernell “Joyce” Melvin, 62, of 301 West Second Street, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced soon.
columbuscountynews.com
Kenneth Claxton Smith
Kenneth Claxton Smith 55, of Whiteville passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Columbus Regional Healthcare. Kenneth Claxton Smith 55, of Whiteville passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was born October 15, 1966 in Bladen County the son of Jayne Gunnell Bennett Smith of Whiteville and the late David Merwin Smith, Jr.
columbuscountynews.com
James Michael Pringle, III
James Michael Pringle, III, 70, of Bay Blossom Lane, Bolton, NC, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon.
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
WECT
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
Myrtle Beach condo owner cancels High Point woman's reservation days out from vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Many of us have a favorite vacation spot. A place you visit almost every year. That spot for Vickie Barts and her family is Myrtle Beach. “We have been coming down along with extended family probably 15 years, every year,” Barts said. Through the...
WECT
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The Wilmington Police Department first issued the alert via the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and social media on Monday morning.
Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
