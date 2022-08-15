ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

WBTW News13

Scotland County baseball star has successful 13th surgery after boating accident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parker Byrd’s family received some encouraging news after the Scotland County baseball star and East Carolina University commit underwent his 13th surgery Tuesday. Byrd suffered extensive leg damage in a Bath Creek boating accident in July. He has since undergone numerous operations, including a below-the-knee amputation on his right leg. He […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Whiteville, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Aubrey Larry Stanley

Aubrey Larry Stanley age 62, died Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born August 15, 1959, in Loris, SC, he was the son of late Nick and Pearl Watts Stanley. He is survived by his wife Teresa Stanley of the home; one son, Quenton Stanley of Leland, NC; one step-son Eric Rouse of Loris, SC; one brother, Jackie Jordan of Tabor city, NC; one sister, Cathy Strickland of Raleigh, NC; and four grandchildren, Clayton Stanley, Kelsey Stanley, Hailey Sarvis and Remi Stanley.
LORIS, SC
columbuscountynews.com

William Cedell Beatty

William Cedell Beatty, 75, 11642 Hwy. 87 E. Council, NC died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at his residence. Survivors- his wife, Violet Beatty of the home, two sons, William Beatty, Jr. of Charlotte, NC and Cornelius Beatty of Raleigh, NC, three sisters, Marva Denkins(Vander) of Riegelwood, NC, Belveria Webbs and Bernistine Grange(Derrick) both of Council, NC, two brothers, Gene Beatty(Thedosian) and Harry Beatty(Debra) both of Council, NC, 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson.
COUNCIL, NC
WITN

Body found alongside Duplin County highway

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
WECT

Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Georgia Vernell Melvin

Georgia Vernell “Joyce” Melvin, 62, of 301 West Second Street, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced soon.
TABOR CITY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Kenneth Claxton Smith

Kenneth Claxton Smith 55, of Whiteville passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Columbus Regional Healthcare. Kenneth Claxton Smith 55, of Whiteville passed on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was born October 15, 1966 in Bladen County the son of Jayne Gunnell Bennett Smith of Whiteville and the late David Merwin Smith, Jr.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

James Michael Pringle, III

James Michael Pringle, III, 70, of Bay Blossom Lane, Bolton, NC, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon.
BOLTON, NC
WNCT

Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The Wilmington Police Department first issued the alert via the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and social media on Monday morning.
WBTW News13

Wilmington man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2021 shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Robeson County on Wednesday. Michael Ray Locklear, a 37-year-old Wilmington man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

