WLKY.com
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
WHAS 11
Mammy's Kitchen Cooks Up a Breakfast Charcuterie Board
Christy Clark is back in the kitchen cooking up a breakfast charcuterie board with apple French toast, breakfast sliders, homemade doughnuts and avocado toast! Visit Mammy's Kitchen & Bar at 116 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004.
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Wave 3
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production company would be turning one of their streets into a gritty looking movie set. “I didn’t know it was a movie set, because nobody said anything,” Portland resident Richard Meadows...
Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
WKYT 27
Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Kentucky State University have a lot of questions ahead of their semester, and some are left wondering if they’ll even have a place to stay on campus. Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
Kentucky Lottery: Marion Co. Man wins $225,000 playing the lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man from Bradfordsville, Ky., who wishes to remain anonymous, is in disbelief after winning $225,000 on the Kentucky Lottery's Cash Ball 225 game. He purchased one set of numbers for $1 at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville Saturday, Aug. 13, for the drawing later that same evening.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Louisville toddler finally leaves hospital after getting heart transplant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monday marked a celebratory and heartfelt occasion for one Louisville toddler who has defied the odds since birth. After 283 days in the hospital and receiving a heart transplant, Clay Goodwin was able to go home, but not without a parade from the Norton Children's Hospital staff.
WKYT 27
Ky. lawmakers hear from students about importance of mental health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - School is starting up again across the commonwealth. That brings with it a set of responsibilities and stress for students. Tuesday morning in Frankfort, a committee of lawmakers heard from students about the importance of mental health. A big topic for the committee was the student...
wdrb.com
Kentucky attorney general wants JCPS board to drop mandatory masks 'immediately'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter Tuesday urging the Jefferson County Board of Education to drop its mask mandate “immediately” for Kentucky’s largest public school district. Cameron, who is also seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election,...
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
meadecountyky.com
Monument Brandenburg cements solid future with Afton through expansion
Capitalizing on their “chemistry” with Afton Chemical Corp., Monument Chemical breaks ground on a new operating area within the manufacturing plant in Brandenburg — designed to propel the company’s growth and capabilities. . An exciting groundbreaking event marked the start of a new chapter in the growth-driven...
wdrb.com
Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
