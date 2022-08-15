ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Louisville Thursday for his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the state’s response to flooding in Eastern Kentucky, economic development and other topics. You can watch a livestream below.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
WHAS 11

Mammy's Kitchen Cooks Up a Breakfast Charcuterie Board

Christy Clark is back in the kitchen cooking up a breakfast charcuterie board with apple French toast, breakfast sliders, homemade doughnuts and avocado toast! Visit Mammy's Kitchen & Bar at 116 W Stephen Foster Ave, Bardstown, KY 40004.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Healthcare company to build new headquarters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Confluent Health LLC is opening their new company headquarters in Louisville. The $10 million project will reportedly create 350 full-time jobs. The Kentucky-bred healthcare company will expand its previous office space in Lyndon, doubling from 18,000-square-feet to 36,000-square-feet, according to a press release. Jobs created with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. lawmakers hear from students about importance of mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - School is starting up again across the commonwealth. That brings with it a set of responsibilities and stress for students. Tuesday morning in Frankfort, a committee of lawmakers heard from students about the importance of mental health. A big topic for the committee was the student...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
LOUISVILLE, KY
meadecountyky.com

Monument Brandenburg cements solid future with Afton through expansion

Capitalizing on their “chemistry” with Afton Chemical Corp., Monument Chemical breaks ground on a new operating area within the manufacturing plant in Brandenburg — designed to propel the company’s growth and capabilities.  .  An exciting groundbreaking event marked the start of a new chapter in the growth-driven...
BRANDENBURG, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health experts say monkeypox risk for children is low

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Is your child at risk of contracting monkeypox? Health officials said the risk is low. With kids heading back to school, there is some worry that the monkeypox outbreak could impact those children, but Norton Health officials said it's pretty rare. According to the Centers for...
LOUISVILLE, KY

