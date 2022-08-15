Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Mall at Prince George’s shooting leaves at least ‘one injured’ after shots fired in food court
AT least one person has reportedly been shot after gunfire erupted in the food court of a mall. The shooting unfolded at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon. The Hyattsville Police Department rushed to the mall at around 4pm after receiving calls of shots fired...
Minor Shot In Serious Condition, Suspect At Large After Montgomery County Shooting: Police
A child was shot and seriously injured in a dispute in Montgomery Village, reports My MCM Media. The boy was shot during the dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle shortly before 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, the outlet continues. The boy was rushed to the hospital with...
fox5dc.com
Police respond to reports of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George's
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are on the scene of shots fired Thursday afternoon at a mall in Hyattsville, according to authorities. The Hyattsville Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 officer are responding to reports of shots fired at the Mall of Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway.
52-Year-Old Was Victim of Armed Robbery in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A 52-year-old man walking down a street in Glen Burnie was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
Police respond to report of shooting at D.C.-area mall
The Hyattsville Police Department tweeted about the possible incident at The Mall at Prince George's at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items
An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Glen Burnie Man Charged for Trying to Break Into Apartment with Hammer
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Wednesday, at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers responded for a report...
WTOP
Man arrested for shooting death of Uber driver in Temple Hills
A man has been arrested for the shooting death of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland, last Wednesday. Prince George’s County police said 21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge, a Temple Hills resident, sought an Uber ride in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive before 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 10. When...
Man Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore Wednesday Night in Critical Condition
BALTIMORE, MD – A man who was shot multiple times Wednesday night on Mosher Street...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Driver Fatally Shot While on Duty
A Silver Spring man was fatally shot, and a 21-year-old man from Temple Hills was charged in connection with the homicide. Nesredin Esleiman, 55, was a rideshare driver on Aug. 10 at 6:20 a.m., according to Prince George’s police. Police were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police saw the victim inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say
WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
foxbaltimore.com
Police release body-camera video of in-custody death during apparent drug overdose
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released body-camera video of the death of a man in custody. The man appears to have been suffering from a drug overdose. The incident happened on the morning of August 4 in the 2400 block of Sherwood Avenue. Police were called to that location because of reports of a man trying to kill himself.
Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart
Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
45-Year-Old Shot Overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 45-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore. According to police, at...
Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
41-Year-Old Man Struck in Brooklyn Park Shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, MD – On August 14, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded for...
WJLA
32-year-old DC man arrested in connection with crimes at St. Anthony Catholic School: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A suspect was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with two separate incidents at a Northeast D.C. Catholic school, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said Demitrius Hansford, 32, of Northeast D.C. was arrested and charged with theft and destruction of property. Detectives said the...
Shore News Network
110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0