Seat Pleasant, MD

Police respond to reports of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George's

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are on the scene of shots fired Thursday afternoon at a mall in Hyattsville, according to authorities. The Hyattsville Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 officer are responding to reports of shots fired at the Mall of Prince George's located at 3500 East-West Highway.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Seat Pleasant, MD
Seat Pleasant, MD
District Heights shooting leaves 1 dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead in Prince George's County and police are investigating to figure out what happened, and who is responsible. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2100 block of Rochell Avenue for a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When those officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Martin Luther King
Man arrested for shooting death of Uber driver in Temple Hills

A man has been arrested for the shooting death of an Uber driver in Temple Hills, Maryland, last Wednesday. Prince George’s County police said 21-year-old Kiayon Strowbridge, a Temple Hills resident, sought an Uber ride in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive before 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 10. When...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Silver Spring Driver Fatally Shot While on Duty

A Silver Spring man was fatally shot, and a 21-year-old man from Temple Hills was charged in connection with the homicide. Nesredin Esleiman, 55, was a rideshare driver on Aug. 10 at 6:20 a.m., according to Prince George’s police. Police were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, police saw the victim inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Car slams into DC home with people inside, police say

WASHINGTON — A driver crashed their car into a D.C. home Thursday morning. People were inside the home at the time of the crash, firefighters said. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS posted photos from the scene...
WASHINGTON, DC
Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation In Gaithersburg After Two Force Their Way Inside Mart

Police are investigating a commercial burglary after two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Montgomery County gas station, authorities say. Detectives have released surveillance images of the suspects who forced their way into the Cloverly Citgo gas station in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10 p.m., Wednesday, July 27, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man, 45, wounded in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- An early Thursday morning shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.Officers were on patrol shortly after 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire near the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue, Baltimore Police said. That's where they found a 45-year-old man shot in the hip.The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear Thursday.No information about a possible suspect or motive was released.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
