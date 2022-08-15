The ten victims of the Buffalo, New York mass shooting are being honored at a local church. According to WGRZ, their names are etched in bricks at a memorial courtyard at the Holy Trinity Lutheran church on Main Street in Buffalo. An unknown visitor paid for the costs to engrave the names, which includes Katherine Massey, Heyward Patterson, Celestine Chaney, Andre Mackniel, Margus Morrison, Pearl Young, Geraldine Talley, Roberta Drury, Ruth Whitfield, and Aaron Salter.

