Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo man indicted for murder, gun charge from June 2020 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday morning for murder and a gun charge stemming from a shooting on the East Side in June 2020. Police say that on June 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 p.m., 28-year-old Mahzhee X. Young of Buffalo shot 27-year-old David D. Moore outside of a corner […]
Buffalo man sentenced for illegal gun and possession of fentanyl
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 3 1-2 years in prison for illegal gun, possession, and intent to sell fentanyl.
Hamburg Man Indicted for Fighting With Deputies After Being Ejected from Concert
by John Flynn, Buffalo D.A. BUFFALO, NY – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn...
West Seneca man indicted on second degree murder charge
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a West Seneca man was indicted on murder charges Thursday afternoon in Erie County Court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo man charged with murder in connection to fatal shooting in June 2020
A Buffalo man faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting on June 9, 2020.
Erie County prosecutors to host marijuana conviction expungement clinics
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that county prosecutors and public defenders will host two marijuana conviction expungement clinics in Buffalo.
Former deputy charged after refusing to leave concert
A former Erie County Sheriff’s jail deputy could lose his conditional discharge after he was arrested at Highmark Stadium last month. John Gugino is accused of refusing to leave after being ejected from a concert.
Former Erie County jail deputy charged with trespass, harassment in Highmark Stadium incident
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office is back in hot water, this time for allegedly threatening law enforcement while being ejected from the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium. It all started around 9:11 p.m. on July 23, when John A. Gugino, 46, of Hamburg, refused […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheektowaga Crack Dealer Gets 12 Years in Prison
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 49-year-old...
Tonawanda Police investigating Wednesday night stabbing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police is investigating a stabbing on Wednesday and is asking for assistance. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court for a report of an assault. They located a 67-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was […]
Former jail deputy arraigned on charges after arrest at Garth Brooks concert
A former Erie County Sheriff's Office jail deputy was arraigned Tuesday after he was arrested at the Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium on July 23.
Man sentenced in connection to murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced a man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a murder in Niagara Falls in April 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Names Of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims Etched Into Bricks At Local Church
The ten victims of the Buffalo, New York mass shooting are being honored at a local church. According to WGRZ, their names are etched in bricks at a memorial courtyard at the Holy Trinity Lutheran church on Main Street in Buffalo. An unknown visitor paid for the costs to engrave the names, which includes Katherine Massey, Heyward Patterson, Celestine Chaney, Andre Mackniel, Margus Morrison, Pearl Young, Geraldine Talley, Roberta Drury, Ruth Whitfield, and Aaron Salter.
WIVB
WNY man gets 12 years on illegal guns, drugs charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York man is heading behind bars for 12 years after investigators found illegal weapons and drugs in his home and vehicle. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Intelligence Unit investigators executed search warrants at the homes of 49-year-old Jermaine E. Turner on April 6.
Niagara County DA: 2 men sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly shooting
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Niagara Falls men have each been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly shooting that happened last year. Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley pleaded guilty back in May to first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrious Gray. Gray was killed...
Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
Two sentenced in connection to fatal shooting in Niagara Falls in May 2021
The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced two people have been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in Niagara Falls in May 2021.
nyspnews.com
Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.
On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
Shore News Network
110K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0