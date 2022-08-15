ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Amherst, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amherst, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda Police investigating Wednesday night stabbing

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda Police is investigating a stabbing on Wednesday and is asking for assistance. At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night, police responded to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court for a report of an assault. They located a 67-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. He was […]
TONAWANDA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BET

Names Of Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims Etched Into Bricks At Local Church

The ten victims of the Buffalo, New York mass shooting are being honored at a local church. According to WGRZ, their names are etched in bricks at a memorial courtyard at the Holy Trinity Lutheran church on Main Street in Buffalo. An unknown visitor paid for the costs to engrave the names, which includes Katherine Massey, Heyward Patterson, Celestine Chaney, Andre Mackniel, Margus Morrison, Pearl Young, Geraldine Talley, Roberta Drury, Ruth Whitfield, and Aaron Salter.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

WNY man gets 12 years on illegal guns, drugs charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York man is heading behind bars for 12 years after investigators found illegal weapons and drugs in his home and vehicle. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Intelligence Unit investigators executed search warrants at the homes of 49-year-old Jermaine E. Turner on April 6.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man gets probation for unemployment fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend five years on probation for fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to police, 33-year-old Michael J. Villagomez Jr. used the personal information of an elderly relative to obtain benefits from the New York State Department of Labor as well as obtain natural gas […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester man arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested George A. Hall., 30, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested George A. Hall for having marijuana on her person while inside the Attica...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
BUFFALO, NY
