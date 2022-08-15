Efforts to gather enough valid signatures to put recall of LA DA George Gascón on the ballot fails a second time

Read full article on original website
LA Grand jury continues its probe into the troubling incident of the neck-kneeling sheriff’s deputy & its cover-up
On August 4, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department got a subpoena, or multiple subpoenas, asking for the LASD to turn over records pertaining to the case of Deputy Douglass Johnson, who knelt for more than three minutes on the head and neck of jail resident Enzo Escalante, when Escalante was handcuffed and no longer resisting.
How do grand juries work? What is their role in criminal justice, & how & why prosecutors are using them to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election?
When former Los Angeles County sheriff Lee Baca, former undersheriff Paul Tanaka, and other members of the LASD were being investigated for obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice having to do with their part in the 2011 attempt to derail a federal criminal probe into corruption and brutality inside LA County’s jail system, those of us who were trying to figure out who might be indicted and when, got our best clues as to what charges might be upcoming by learning who was testifying in front of the federal grand jury convened for the purpose of the investigations, and what kind of questions witnesses were being asked.
New police accountability laws up demands on state agencies
California Department of Justice agents realized they were short-handed just hours after a Los Angeles police officer shot and killed an unarmed man on Hollywood Boulevard. A 911 caller told police the man was threatening people on the morning of July 15, 2021, waving what appeared to be a pistol in a busy tourist pocket. The object in his hand turned out to be a lighter with a pistol grip.
Sheriff Villanueva was coming to Monday’s hearing on deputy gangs. Now (predictably) he’s not
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s subpoena saga continues. Here’s the newest chapter in short. This past Friday, July 22, the LA County Sheriff’s information bureau confirmed to Kate Cagle and Spectrum News that Sheriff Alex Villanueva would indeed attend the Civilian Oversight Commission’s latest hearing on deputy gangs to be held on Monday, July 25.
