Berwick, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt after shooting in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scranton. Police were called to South Sumner Avenue in the city's west side just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Rodents on the rise in Summit Hill

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street. "My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Newswatch 16

Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Teen injured in shooting in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Williamsport after officials say he fired shots at another man. Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, Williamsport Police say a man was walking west on Edwin Street when two teenagers in dark clothing approached him. That's when police...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

One person transported with gunshot wound in Scranton

WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Scranton police were seen swarming the West Side of Scranton around 3:30 pm on Saturday for a reported shooting. The Lackawanna County communication center tells Eyewitness News one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg around 3:00 pm on Saturday evening. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Bryant Park Community Garden

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Paul heads to Monroe County to check out a few gardens. His first stop on his tour is the Bryant Park Community Garden. He speaks with Master Gardener, Ellen Phraner to learn all about what the park has to offer. This park is completely run by volunteers and is a calming place to sit, and enjoy a book from their tiny lending library.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Documentary premiers at Circle Drive-In

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A documentary celebrating Scranton's time in the spotlight premiered at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City. "Scranton's Championship Season" takes a look back at Scranton native Jason Miller's 1982 film, "That Championship Season." Now, 40 years later, filmmakers Bob Savakinus and Luz Cabrales are taking...
DICKSON CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton man charged in mall stabbing

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man now faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed an employee inside a shopping mall in Lackawanna County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a man walking around the Viewmont Mall with a knife. Police have identified that man...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin police hold burglary suspect at gunpoint

Shamokin, Pa. — Police held a burglary suspect at gunpoint in an attempt to take him into custody after he broke into a Shamokin residence on July 30. Patrolman Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department found Patrick Dowling Jr., 25, a short time after the burglary on the railroad tracks near Weis grocery store. Jenkins held Dowling at gunpoint, but he resisted arrest and ran into the nearby woods, according to Officer Alexis Temple. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
wkok.com

CSR 911, PSP: Missing Man Possibly at Increased Risk, Confused

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – The search continues for an 80-year-old man who went missing from an assisted-living facility Friday night. Milton state police said Michael Reich may be confused or at increased risk of injury, so there is an advisory circulating throughout Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties.
UNION COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Township Arrests 2 Criminals This Week In Monroe County

In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman strangled boyfriend during fight

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman is accused of strangling her boyfriend after they fought over money, according to police. Berwick officers were called to a home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street just before midnight on July 26 for a reported fight. When they arrived, they found Anthony Torres bleeding from multiple scratches on his neck, charges say. Police spoke with Torres' girlfriend, 52-year-old Lorri A. Disidoro, who...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New eye doctor joins UPMC Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Staffing Knoebels at summer's end

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
ELYSBURG, PA
WBRE

Fully engulfed fire closed Route 61 in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
SHAMOKIN, PA

