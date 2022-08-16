Read full article on original website
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scranton. Police were called to South Sumner Avenue in the city's west side just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.
SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street. "My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in Williamsport after officials say he fired shots at another man. Just before 10 p.m. Friday night, Williamsport Police say a man was walking west on Edwin Street when two teenagers in dark clothing approached him. That's when police...
WEST SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Scranton police were seen swarming the West Side of Scranton around 3:30 pm on Saturday for a reported shooting. The Lackawanna County communication center tells Eyewitness News one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg around 3:00 pm on Saturday evening. Officials said the […]
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Paul heads to Monroe County to check out a few gardens. His first stop on his tour is the Bryant Park Community Garden. He speaks with Master Gardener, Ellen Phraner to learn all about what the park has to offer. This park is completely run by volunteers and is a calming place to sit, and enjoy a book from their tiny lending library.
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A documentary celebrating Scranton's time in the spotlight premiered at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City. "Scranton's Championship Season" takes a look back at Scranton native Jason Miller's 1982 film, "That Championship Season." Now, 40 years later, filmmakers Bob Savakinus and Luz Cabrales are taking...
Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
PITTSTON — For the first time this year, a kiddie carnival has been placed on the third tier of the grounds behind the Pittston Memorial
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man now faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed an employee inside a shopping mall in Lackawanna County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a man walking around the Viewmont Mall with a knife. Police have identified that man...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you are driving down Middle Creek Road in Washington Township near Dornsife in Northumberland County, you see a big red barn, but it's actually much more. It is a gallery for both pottery and paintings. "We have been making this pottery since the seventies...
Shamokin, Pa. — Police held a burglary suspect at gunpoint in an attempt to take him into custody after he broke into a Shamokin residence on July 30. Patrolman Jenkins of Shamokin Police Department found Patrick Dowling Jr., 25, a short time after the burglary on the railroad tracks near Weis grocery store. Jenkins held Dowling at gunpoint, but he resisted arrest and ran into the nearby woods, according to Officer Alexis Temple. ...
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – The search continues for an 80-year-old man who went missing from an assisted-living facility Friday night. Milton state police said Michael Reich may be confused or at increased risk of injury, so there is an advisory circulating throughout Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Centre, Clinton and Lycoming counties.
In Monroe County, two criminals got arrested in the past week. These crimes range from alleged homicide to drug paraphernalia. Pocono Twp | This past week two criminals got arrested, one for allegedly attempting homicide at The Learning Center (TLC) Park and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia after a car accident near the Pocono Cheesecake Factory, according to Pocono Township Police.
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman is accused of strangling her boyfriend after they fought over money, according to police. Berwick officers were called to a home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street just before midnight on July 26 for a reported fight. When they arrived, they found Anthony Torres bleeding from multiple scratches on his neck, charges say. Police spoke with Torres' girlfriend, 52-year-old Lorri A. Disidoro, who...
Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Wesley Adams is the latest member of the Opthalmology team at UPMC Williamsport. Before joining UPMC, Dr. Adams worked with Rocky Mountain Eye Center, Salida and Alamosa, Colorado. “Our eye health is something we may take for granted until we have an injury or medical issue affecting the eyes or our vision,” said Dr. Adams. “When concerns arise, it’s essential to have access to quality care. I’m excited to join the team in Williamsport and help extend our services to the...
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fully involved fire on Route 61 in Shamokin, Wednesday night. According to the Northumberland County 911 Center, it is a second-alarm fire and multiple fire departments and police departments were on scene. There were no reported injuries. Route 61 has reopened.
