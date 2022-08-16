Read full article on original website
Related
Garceau Fire grows to over 6,300 acres
The Garceau Fire is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch, 10 air miles west of Polson.
NBCMontana
Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park
The Quartz Fire is burning in steep terrain west of the Continental Divide below Vulture Peak in Glacier National Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garceau Fire grows to 1,500 acres
The Garceau Fire which is burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area broke out Tuesday.
Cyclone Lookout sees a lot of visitors, while spotting fires
High above Polebridge in the Whitefish Range, the Cyclone Peak Lookout Tower looks over the western North Fork and into Glacier Park, offering stunning panoramic views of the park. On a clear day, one can look all the way into Canada and clearly pick out Bowman Lake as well as the scattered private homes on the North Fork. Located about 20 miles North of Columbia Falls, the hike to this massive lookout is a modest 2.8 mile hike from the parking area with a little over 1,100 feet of elevation gain. During hot summer months, it is best to do...
mtpr.org
New wildfire west of Polson is putting up a big smoke plume
A wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon is burning about 100 acres 10 miles west of Polson. According to CSKT Division of Fire spokesperson C.T. Camel, as of 4:50 p.m. the Garceau Fire is not threatening homes in the area and there are no evacuations. The fire is burning east through...
Yesterdays: Porcupines dining on Glacier Park concrete
70 years ago Local taxes dropped by 17.6% due to a federal grant of $124,420 to local schools. The foreman of the shelter cabin project at the foot of Gunsight Lake in Glacier National Park reported porcupines eating sacks of concrete mixture. 60 years ago Glacier National Park contracted several new development projects, including an eight-unit apartment complex building at the Headquarters, eight new comfort stations and a one bedroom duplex with a ranger station at Fish Creek campground. Foresters predicted lightning storms to spark wildfires in the Flathead. 50 years ago Glacier Park continued to report the accumulation of fluoride from the Anaconda Aluminum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
Black bear seen wandering in downtown Kalispell
State wildlife officials report a black bear has been seen wandering around downtown Kalispell on Friday.
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
NBCMontana
Glacier asks visitors to come prepared as fatalities increase
KALISPELL, MONT. — The 2022 summer season has brought a number of visitors to Glacier National Park. As visitors stream into the park, park officials are asking that everyone entering the park to come prepared for the activities they plan on doing. Glacier has seen seven fatalities this year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thomas “Tom” Huntsinger
Thomas “Tom” Huntsinger, 75 of Columbia Falls, passed away August 15, 2022 at his home. Tom is survived by his wife Barbara Huntsinger and sons John Sands and Travis Sands. A celebration of Tom’s life has not been scheduled. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Tom’s family.
moderncampground.com
ROAM Beyond Introduces First-Ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp
For those looking for an outdoor adventure with a bit of a festive twist, ROAM Beyond has the perfect solution. The glamping experience provider is introducing its first-ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp, which will take place from September 27 through October 1. Through the event, participants will have the chance to...
Attorney challenged three minute rule at hearing, faced arrest
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board meeting last Tuesday on the River Highlands subdivision was largely a civil affair, but there was one tense moment when an attorney almost ended up in handcuffs. It came when Lindsey Hromadka, an attorney for the Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association said she would speak longer than the three minute time limit allotted for each individual. Hromadka argued the time limit wasn’t reasonable under Montana open meetings law because it took up three different items — a zone change, a planned unit development and subdivision and rolled them into one topic. Hromadka began her...
Flathead Beacon
New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
Whitefish Ranging
Over the weekend the boy and I headed up the North Fork. The plan was to go to Thoma Lookout and take a look-see at the Weasel Fire, which burned into Canada along the border last week. The Weasel Fire would have to do quite a bit of twisting around to really harm anything but trees. The southwest prevailing winds are sure to push it even farther into Canada and it would need a big east wind to push it deeper into the U.S. and Trail Creek, where homes are. Stranger things have happened, of course. But the trip was more for...
Northwest Montana Fair is all this week
Hungry Horse News The Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds office and...
Grizzly bear gets into dog food at Northwest Montana campground
A grizzly bear recently paid a visit to the Van Lake Campground in the Flathead National Forest and ate unsecured pet food.
montanarightnow.com
Man in critical condition after wounded by gunshot near Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - On 8/13/2022 at approximately 1330 hours, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in southwest Kalispell for a reported gunshot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the residence. The male was transported to the Logan health for treatment and...
Hungry Horse News
Columbia Falls, MT
266
Followers
399
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
Comments / 0