ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Lolo Creek Fire starts 6 miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire was reported around 2 p.m., about six miles southeast of Lolo Hot Springs. Lolo National Forest says the fire is between 2 to 3 acres, and was caused by a lightning strike. No closures are in place and no structures are currently...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Government
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Local
Montana Business
Flathead County, MT
Business
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
Columbia Falls, MT
Business
Local
Montana Industry
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
Hungry Horse News

Cyclone Lookout sees a lot of visitors, while spotting fires

High above Polebridge in the Whitefish Range, the Cyclone Peak Lookout Tower looks over the western North Fork and into Glacier Park, offering stunning panoramic views of the park. On a clear day, one can look all the way into Canada and clearly pick out Bowman Lake as well as the scattered private homes on the North Fork. Located about 20 miles North of Columbia Falls, the hike to this massive lookout is a modest 2.8 mile hike from the parking area with a little over 1,100 feet of elevation gain. During hot summer months, it is best to do...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
mtpr.org

New wildfire west of Polson is putting up a big smoke plume

A wildfire that started Tuesday afternoon is burning about 100 acres 10 miles west of Polson. According to CSKT Division of Fire spokesperson C.T. Camel, as of 4:50 p.m. the Garceau Fire is not threatening homes in the area and there are no evacuations. The fire is burning east through...
POLSON, MT
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: Porcupines dining on Glacier Park concrete

70 years ago Local taxes dropped by 17.6% due to a federal grant of $124,420 to local schools. The foreman of the shelter cabin project at the foot of Gunsight Lake in Glacier National Park reported porcupines eating sacks of concrete mixture. 60 years ago Glacier National Park contracted several new development projects, including an eight-unit apartment complex building at the Headquarters, eight new comfort stations and a one bedroom duplex with a ranger station at Fish Creek campground. Foresters predicted lightning storms to spark wildfires in the Flathead. 50 years ago Glacier Park continued to report the accumulation of fluoride from the Anaconda Aluminum...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage Treatment#Flathead River#Plant#Power Failure#Urban Construction#Flathead Electric Co Op#Deq
NBCMontana

New fire start burns northwest of Marion, Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — Marion Fire District and Department have confirmed a new fire start on Grubb Mountain. The Montana DNRC's fire map does not include an acreage estimate for the fire. It's burning northwest of both Marion and Kalispell.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Glacier asks visitors to come prepared as fatalities increase

KALISPELL, MONT. — The 2022 summer season has brought a number of visitors to Glacier National Park. As visitors stream into the park, park officials are asking that everyone entering the park to come prepared for the activities they plan on doing. Glacier has seen seven fatalities this year,...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Hungry Horse News

Thomas “Tom” Huntsinger

Thomas “Tom” Huntsinger, 75 of Columbia Falls, passed away August 15, 2022 at his home.  Tom is survived by his wife Barbara Huntsinger and sons John Sands and Travis Sands.  A celebration of Tom’s life has not been scheduled.  Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Tom’s family. 
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
moderncampground.com

ROAM Beyond Introduces First-Ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp

For those looking for an outdoor adventure with a bit of a festive twist, ROAM Beyond has the perfect solution. The glamping experience provider is introducing its first-ever Oktoberfest Adventure Camp, which will take place from September 27 through October 1. Through the event, participants will have the chance to...
WHITEFISH, MT
Hungry Horse News

Attorney challenged three minute rule at hearing, faced arrest

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board meeting last Tuesday on the River Highlands subdivision was largely a civil affair, but there was one tense moment when an attorney almost ended up in handcuffs. It came when Lindsey Hromadka, an attorney for the Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association said she would speak longer than the three minute time limit allotted for each individual. Hromadka argued the time limit wasn’t reasonable under Montana open meetings law because it took up three different items — a zone change, a planned unit development and subdivision and rolled them into one topic. Hromadka began her...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Flathead Beacon

New York Woman Charged with Vehicular Homicide Pleads Not Guilty

A 25-year-old New York woman who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian with her vehicle last month and fled the scene in Kalispell pleaded not guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol. Desirea Garrera, 25, entered the plea during an Aug. 18 arraignment hearing...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Whitefish Ranging

Over the weekend the boy and I headed up the North Fork. The plan was to go to Thoma Lookout and take a look-see at the Weasel Fire, which burned into Canada along the border last week. The Weasel Fire would have to do quite a bit of twisting around to really harm anything but trees. The southwest prevailing winds are sure to push it even farther into Canada and it would need a big east wind to push it deeper into the U.S. and Trail Creek, where homes are. Stranger things have happened, of course. But the trip was more for...
WHITEFISH, MT
Hungry Horse News

Northwest Montana Fair is all this week

Hungry Horse News The Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo opens Aug. 17 (today) at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell and will feature a performance by country star Lee Brice, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show, a carnival and hundreds of exhibits as well as a host of show animals on display. Tickets for the rodeo and Big Air Bash are still available and can be purchased online at www.nwmtfair.com. Lee Brice tickets have sold out. A limited number of discounted “Pay-One-Price” tickets for the carnival are on sale now at all Whitefish Credit Union branches, the fairgrounds office and...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man in critical condition after wounded by gunshot near Kalispell

KALISPELL, Mont. - On 8/13/2022 at approximately 1330 hours, officers with the Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence in southwest Kalispell for a reported gunshot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound in the residence. The male was transported to the Logan health for treatment and...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
266
Followers
399
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy