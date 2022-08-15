ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning. According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.
POLK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
State
Louisiana State
County
Liberty County, TX
ValleyCentral

Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
PORTER, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland Chamber seeking sponsors, donations for three upcoming events

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations for the upcoming Teacher Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 1. “We will be honoring 11 local educators who received ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards last school year. Each year, we give each honoree a backpack filled with gifts from our members. Please drop your items off (11 total) at the Chamber office by Tuesday, Aug. 30,” said Chamber CEO Victoria Good.
CLEVELAND, TX
hhhistory.com

The Texas City Disaster

We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
TEXAS CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT

Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Jail Ministry#Lcso#Christian
bluebonnetnews.com

Gaylon Ray Wood

Gaylon Ray Wood, 67, of Dayton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas, after a brief illness. Gaylon a native of Shreveport, LA, resided in the Dayton area since 2009. He was the son of Abner Ray (Pete) Wood and Jessie Lee House Wood of Shreveport (both deceased).
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Melony Ann Robichaux

Melony Ann Robichaux was born in Houston, Texas, on June 17, 1947, to parents, Jesse Denton Jackson and Clyde Joy Fetty Jackson. She went to her Heavenly Home on August 15, 2022, in Katy, Texas, at the age of 75. Melony was an executive assistant at the Second Baptist Church...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Patrick Wade Ramey

Patrick Wade Ramey, 61, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Humble, Texas. He was born on December 31, 1960, in Enid Oklahoma, to the late Dorland Oral “DO” and Katherine Alma Hawkins Ramey. Patrick proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton.
DAYTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland ISD seeking $115 million bond in November election

The Cleveland ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday, Aug. 15, to call for a $115 million bond election in November. If approved by voters, the bond will fund five new projects that will address overcrowding and improve the career and vocational prospects for Cleveland High School graduates. The projects...
CLEVELAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
kjas.com

Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Polk County News - Breakout

Employees of Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC recently delivered eight trauma kits to the Corrigan Police Department, along with other lifesaving materials from North American Rescue to go inside each of the department’s patrol units. When seconds matter, the trauma kits will allow for faster response in case of specific medical emergencies. (l-r) Detective Jason Porter, Corporal Fitzpatrick Foster, Officer Jonathan Reynolds, Director of Projects and Construction Marty Neiswender, Director of Human Resources Sherry Hughes, Chief of Police Darrell Gibson and City Manager Darrian Hudman. (Not pictured) Occupational Health Nurse Stephanie Reynolds. “The Corrigan Police Department would like to sincerely thank Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC for their generous donation to our department. We appreciate your efforts to help our officers make our community a safer place,” Porter said. Courtesy photos.
CORRIGAN, TX
East Texas News

East Texas News

Law enforcement is searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to steal a crane last week, causing a collision with a train. On Aug. 4 at approximately 10 p.m., an unknown subject stole a Caterpillar (CAT) TL642C Telehandler Crane/Forklift from the 4000 block area of U.S. Hwy 59 South, and attempted to drive over the railroad tracks.
POLK COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life

Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy