iheart.com
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
fox4beaumont.com
Serial killer Elmer Wayne Henley denied medical parole, remains at Stiles Unit
The health of Elmer Wayne Henley, one of Texas' most infamous serial killers, may be worsening. Families of his victims recently told Houston CBS affiliate KHOU that they'd received notifications Henley's case would be reviewed for possible medical parole. According to online records, Henley is currently housed at the Stiles Unit in Jefferson County.
KTRE
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning. According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.
Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland Chamber seeking sponsors, donations for three upcoming events
The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations for the upcoming Teacher Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 1. “We will be honoring 11 local educators who received ‘Teacher of the Year’ awards last school year. Each year, we give each honoree a backpack filled with gifts from our members. Please drop your items off (11 total) at the Chamber office by Tuesday, Aug. 30,” said Chamber CEO Victoria Good.
hhhistory.com
The Texas City Disaster
We have faced some startling and horrifying disasters in the United States but today I want to talk about one that is listed as the worst industrial disaster in our history. The facts are startling, as is the death toll. At the time, people did not realize the deadliness of the products they were dealing with or that they could cost so many lives.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
bluebonnetnews.com
Gaylon Ray Wood
Gaylon Ray Wood, 67, of Dayton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas, after a brief illness. Gaylon a native of Shreveport, LA, resided in the Dayton area since 2009. He was the son of Abner Ray (Pete) Wood and Jessie Lee House Wood of Shreveport (both deceased).
bluebonnetnews.com
Melony Ann Robichaux
Melony Ann Robichaux was born in Houston, Texas, on June 17, 1947, to parents, Jesse Denton Jackson and Clyde Joy Fetty Jackson. She went to her Heavenly Home on August 15, 2022, in Katy, Texas, at the age of 75. Melony was an executive assistant at the Second Baptist Church...
bluebonnetnews.com
Patrick Wade Ramey
Patrick Wade Ramey, 61, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Humble, Texas. He was born on December 31, 1960, in Enid Oklahoma, to the late Dorland Oral “DO” and Katherine Alma Hawkins Ramey. Patrick proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland ISD seeking $115 million bond in November election
The Cleveland ISD Board of Trustees voted on Monday, Aug. 15, to call for a $115 million bond election in November. If approved by voters, the bond will fund five new projects that will address overcrowding and improve the career and vocational prospects for Cleveland High School graduates. The projects...
kjas.com
Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
East Texas News
Polk County News - Breakout
Employees of Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC recently delivered eight trauma kits to the Corrigan Police Department, along with other lifesaving materials from North American Rescue to go inside each of the department’s patrol units. When seconds matter, the trauma kits will allow for faster response in case of specific medical emergencies. (l-r) Detective Jason Porter, Corporal Fitzpatrick Foster, Officer Jonathan Reynolds, Director of Projects and Construction Marty Neiswender, Director of Human Resources Sherry Hughes, Chief of Police Darrell Gibson and City Manager Darrian Hudman. (Not pictured) Occupational Health Nurse Stephanie Reynolds. “The Corrigan Police Department would like to sincerely thank Roy O Martin, Corrigan OSB, LLC for their generous donation to our department. We appreciate your efforts to help our officers make our community a safer place,” Porter said. Courtesy photos.
More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston
HOUSTON — More than 300 new automatic license plate reader cameras are coming to Houston. On Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved spending up to $6.4 million on a five-year contract with Flock Safety to lease 318 cameras. City officials said they’ll be placed in neighborhoods across town and on...
Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man they say was last known to be living in Port Arthur. Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
East Texas News
East Texas News
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to steal a crane last week, causing a collision with a train. On Aug. 4 at approximately 10 p.m., an unknown subject stole a Caterpillar (CAT) TL642C Telehandler Crane/Forklift from the 4000 block area of U.S. Hwy 59 South, and attempted to drive over the railroad tracks.
This Petrifying Mysterious Texas Road Is One They Say You Must Drive At Least Once In Your Life
Patterson Road Bridge, remember that name because it may be the last thing you remember before you...well go for a drive over it of course. That is if you can gather the courage to do so. They say you must take a drive down Patterson Road in Houston, Texas at least once in this lifetime. It may or may not be the portal that leads to sinister things but some people, many people in fact have been all but willing to take that chance.
1 Person Dead In Fatal Crash In Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston police reported that they are investigating a fatal crash at 1098 North Eldridge Parkway. The incident is reported to have taken place at about 6.45 AM on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
