Coconino County, AZ

az.gov

Dortha Avenue reopening to traffic

Beginning Friday, Aug. 19, Dortha Ave between Main St. And Rose St. will be reopened to traffic. The road has been closed to traffic due to Museum Fire post-wildfire flooding but can now be reopened due to the completion of an important flood mitigation project. The flood mitigation project entailed...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
az.gov

Act One Culture Pass: Your Ticket to the Arts

Check Into Library, Check Out Pass, Check Into Attraction, Check Out Culture!!!. Act One partners with over 100 libraries statewide to give library cardholders the opportunity to checkout free passes to Arizona’s arts and cultural treasures. Camp Verde Community Library now has Act One Culture Passes available for checkout on a first-come, first-served basis.
CAMP VERDE, AZ

