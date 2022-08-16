Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
fox4news.com
All-Black, female crew operates American Airlines flight out of DFW
DALLAS-FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - A crew made up of entirely Black women operated a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to honor an aviation pioneer. The American Airlines flight was meant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license, Bessie Coleman. Coleman,...
klif.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
wbap.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
What Was a Dallas, Texas Rapper Doing With a Tiger Cub In His House?
Somebody call Joe exotic and tell him to meet us in Oakcliff Dallas, Texas. So according to WFAA, Dallas police found a baby tiger inside of a house while serving a warrant to well-known Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy. WHERE IS JOE EXOTIC WHEN YOU NEED HIM?. The police were actually...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
Dallas Man’s Death Reminder Of Raw Oyster “Rules”
The sudden death of a Dallas man who ate raw oysters in Florida is a reminder that raw oysters, loved by many, are a potentially deadly food. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Oyster Bash presented by Barnegat Oyster Collective sponsored by Modelo hosted by Adam Richman.
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in a model home in McKinney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccuWeather meteorologists put Dallas on alert for flooding rainfall
Much of the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, have endured extreme drought conditions this summer. AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the weather pattern could bring rain to parched areas as early as this weekend, but it also could bring the risk of flooding. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex is...
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
Six Flags in Arlington, Texas Not a “Day Care,” Will Increase Ticket Prices
Six Flags in Arlington, Texas is a once or twice a summer road trip for many in East Texas. I can remember as a kid and teenager in the 1980's into the 1990's having to raise money doing odd jobs for a church trip to Six Flags every summer. As a young adult, and even now as a semi-grown adult, I still love a road trip to Six Flags so I can get another thrill from the Texas Giant, Shockwave and many more. Those summer plans may change for some families as the CEO for the park wants to increase ticket prices to be less of a "day care for teenagers."
fox4news.com
FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day
DALLAS - FOX 4's Brandon Todd will soon be able to sleep in each morning. At least for a couple more hours. Longtime Good Day anchor Tim Ryan announced that he will be retiring later this month. After his departure, Brandon will join Lauren Przybyl on Good Day from 6 – 10 a.m. each weekday, along with Evan Andrews, Chip Waggoner, Hanna Battah and the Good Day team.
The Biggest House in Texas Was Once Owned By Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders aka "Neon Deion" or "Prime Time" is an incredible athlete. Sanders is the only one to have ever competed in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. So is it no wonder that an incredible athlete like neon Deion would have owned the biggest home in Texas.
dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
A Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Police, a fatal accident was reported in northwest Fort Worth on Monday. The officials stated that the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on 28th Street. Officials reported that the motorcyclist was travelling at [..]
16-year-old indicted in Dallas Costco robbery killing of father of 5
DALLAS — A Dallas teenager has been indicted on robbery and murder charges in the shooting death of a man outside of a Costco store last year, according to court records. Camron Deshun Range, 16, of Garland, was indicted Thursday on three aggravated robbery charges and one charge of capital murder.
Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time
It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy
DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon. Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
