Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

All-Black, female crew operates American Airlines flight out of DFW

DALLAS-FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT - A crew made up of entirely Black women operated a flight from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to honor an aviation pioneer. The American Airlines flight was meant to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first Black woman to earn a pilot's license, Bessie Coleman. Coleman,...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents

(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Dallas Man’s Death Reminder Of Raw Oyster “Rules”

The sudden death of a Dallas man who ate raw oysters in Florida is a reminder that raw oysters, loved by many, are a potentially deadly food. Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Oyster Bash presented by Barnegat Oyster Collective sponsored by Modelo hosted by Adam Richman.
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

Six Flags in Arlington, Texas Not a “Day Care,” Will Increase Ticket Prices

Six Flags in Arlington, Texas is a once or twice a summer road trip for many in East Texas. I can remember as a kid and teenager in the 1980's into the 1990's having to raise money doing odd jobs for a church trip to Six Flags every summer. As a young adult, and even now as a semi-grown adult, I still love a road trip to Six Flags so I can get another thrill from the Texas Giant, Shockwave and many more. Those summer plans may change for some families as the CEO for the park wants to increase ticket prices to be less of a "day care for teenagers."
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day

DALLAS - FOX 4's Brandon Todd will soon be able to sleep in each morning. At least for a couple more hours. Longtime Good Day anchor Tim Ryan announced that he will be retiring later this month. After his departure, Brandon will join Lauren Przybyl on Good Day from 6 – 10 a.m. each weekday, along with Evan Andrews, Chip Waggoner, Hanna Battah and the Good Day team.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
AccuWeather

Texas, Oklahoma could go from drought to deluge in a week’s time

It’s been a summer full of extreme heat and prolonged drought in Texas and much of Oklahoma, but a needed change in the weather pattern is on the way as temperatures are forecast to throttle back this week. While there is some good news that rain is forecast for parts of the region, too much rain is likely to cause flooding in some areas, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WFAA

The Oak Cliff Tiger is real: Cub was seized by law enforcement while serving an arrest warrant on Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy

DALLAS — Dallas police found a tiger cub caged inside of an Oak Cliff house while serving a warrant to Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday afternoon. Police told WFAA that officers were assisting federal officials with the U.S. Marshals Service, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to serve a warrant and make an arrest at around 2 p.m. at a house on the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane in southern Oak Cliff near Highway 67 and Interstate 20.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
DALLAS, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

