O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Jim Ward Fans Get Excited, Sparta Is Returning With New Album
Of all the names the El Paso music scene is known for, Jim Ward ranks up there quite highly. He was one of the founding members of At The Drive-In, Sleepercar & he's had a very successful solo career. He also owns the Eloise restaurant on Shadow Mountain But let's not forget about his project after he left ATDI: Sparta. The rock band formed back in 2001.
Rock Out With Bands You’ll Get To See Live In El Paso Soon
Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national rock release & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: The Q rocks 5-7pm with Q Connected. This week we're getting into the metal spirit with Las Cruces's own Cordova. A...
Remembering Some KLAQ Radio Greats In Honor Of National Radio Day
Today is officially National Radio Day so I thought it would be cool to walk down memory lane with a KLAQ DJ roll call. KLAQ officially went on the air almost 50 years ago and continues to bring you El Paso's best rock to this day. Radio can be a turbulent career choice and most DJ's move around a lot.
Downtown Art & Farmers Market Hosts Pop Up In East El Paso Friday
East El Paso, get ready; the Downtown Arts & Farmers Market is heading to Beast Urban Park today. The City of El Paso will be hosting its first-ever Downtown Art and Farmers Market, in partnership with District 5 City Representative Isabel Salcido, today, Friday, August 19, at Beast Urban Park in East El Paso.
5 Places I Was Scared I’d Run Into a Clown in El Paso
What is it about clowns that some find the terrifying? Some find them just a little creepy and then there are some who have "coulrophobia"- which is a fear of clowns. Okay, so maybe the picture above is a bit extreme. But even the innocent birthday party clowns, or even the circus clowns, seem a bit scary. Whatever the deciding factor is for you- I will agree that sometimes clowns give me the heebie jeebies!
Las Cruces Is Getting A New Movie Studio & We Should Be Excited
El Paso loves movies. I know. Shocker right? We have a huge love for the arts here. Plenty of El Pasoans get involved in cinema & make something of themselves. And we certainly love seeing our city appear on the big screen. Well we can't forget our neighbors in Las...
It’s Amazing What Beautiful Art You Can Find Around El Paso
El Paso artists are talented. No doubt about it. Anytime we see some truly amazing art around town, we HAVE to share it. Recently we've seen some amazing art made out of trash & some beautiful murals as tributes to the Uvalde shooting. Well we have some more art to...
George Lopez Returning to the El Paso Area, Bringing OMG Hi! Tour to the Pan Am in November
George Lopez is returning to the El Paso-area and bringing the laughs to Las Cruces this fall. The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is on the road performing his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour and will be making a stop at the Pan American Center in November. Date and ticket info below.
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
Famed Artist Bordalo II Works On 64 Ft Mural In Downtown El Paso
Famous Portuguese artist Bordalo II begins work on 64 foot mural in downtown El Paso. Early this week, Bordalo II (pronounced Bordalo Segundo) arrived in El Paso with his team and immediately got to work on the giant mural installation at the One San Jacinto Plaza building. The world-renowned Portuguese...
IN El Paso You Can Tell Rainfall Amounts By Size Of Rocks In Road
They say that native Alaskans describe the cold by the number of dogs they need to keep their beds warm. A standard winter evening would be a “one dog night”. A “three dog night” would be an exceptionally cold one, or, a classic rock band you might see playing at the county fair.
Drop a Name of Your Favorite Hole-In-the-Wall Joint In El Paso
People in El Paso have their personal favorite hole-in-the-wall joint they love to grub at. But you know there are quite a few hole-in-the-wall restaurants in El Paso with some scrumptious food items you can't go without. People in El Paso are entitled to their own opinion on who they...
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso
I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
2 El Paso Artists Take Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids
Two El Paso artists were invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create murals in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso
Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
El Paso Born Actor Makes Appearance in Netflix’s “The Sandman”
I recently started watching Netflix's newest show "The Sandman" which is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show stars Tom Surridge as Morpheus AKA Dream AKA Dream Lord AKA The King of Dreams AKA The Sandman (yeah, he goes by several names here). It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, and Patton Oswalt in supporting roles.
Some El Paso Regulars Terribly Sad About Erin’s Patio Bar Closing
There is a place some of us enjoyed gathering with friends for some good times. El Pasoans who wanted a fun place for some fun games, karaoke, drink specials, and the friendliest staff, went to Erin's Patio Bar. This past Saturday Erin's Patio Bar shared a heartbreaking announcement we're familiar...
The Number 1 Horror Movie On Netflix Was Produced By El Pasoan
This weekend the horror movie that everyone has been clamoring about, Day Shift, was released onto Netflix. The movie stars Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter in LA & he pairs up with Snoop Dogg to aid him throughout the film. To say it was a success... well that's putting...
El Paso Artist Duo, Los Dos, In The Running For $10,000 Jarritos Grant
Everyone’s favorite Mexican soda, Jarritos, is hoping to spread the love to artists and creatives whose work impacts communities across the nation by awarding five artists with a $10,000 grant and an El Paso artist duo is in the running for the grant. El Paso artist duo, Los Dos,...
