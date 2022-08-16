ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Jim Ward Fans Get Excited, Sparta Is Returning With New Album

Of all the names the El Paso music scene is known for, Jim Ward ranks up there quite highly. He was one of the founding members of At The Drive-In, Sleepercar & he's had a very successful solo career. He also owns the Eloise restaurant on Shadow Mountain But let's not forget about his project after he left ATDI: Sparta. The rock band formed back in 2001.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Downtown Art & Farmers Market Hosts Pop Up In East El Paso Friday

East El Paso, get ready; the Downtown Arts & Farmers Market is heading to Beast Urban Park today. The City of El Paso will be hosting its first-ever Downtown Art and Farmers Market, in partnership with District 5 City Representative Isabel Salcido, today, Friday, August 19, at Beast Urban Park in East El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

5 Places I Was Scared I'd Run Into a Clown in El Paso

What is it about clowns that some find the terrifying? Some find them just a little creepy and then there are some who have "coulrophobia"- which is a fear of clowns. Okay, so maybe the picture above is a bit extreme. But even the innocent birthday party clowns, or even the circus clowns, seem a bit scary. Whatever the deciding factor is for you- I will agree that sometimes clowns give me the heebie jeebies!
EL PASO, TX
#The Roller#My Chemical Romance#Double Header#Localevent#Local Life#Borderland Roller Derby#Brd
95.5 KLAQ

Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso

I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

2 El Paso Artists Take Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids

Two El Paso artists were invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create murals in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
UVALDE, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Major Pop Star Shares Special Message for a Kids Club In El Paso

Some kids in El Paso got the surprise of a lifetime from a huge pop star. Some kids in El Paso are certainly walking around with their heads held high thanks to Katy Perry. The Boys & Girls Club of El Paso shared some photos and a video message on Facebook from the popstar herself. In case you're unaware the Boys & Girls Club of El Paso is a community-based organization that provides a fun environment for kids when they aren't at home or school.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso Born Actor Makes Appearance in Netflix's "The Sandman"

I recently started watching Netflix's newest show "The Sandman" which is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show stars Tom Surridge as Morpheus AKA Dream AKA Dream Lord AKA The King of Dreams AKA The Sandman (yeah, he goes by several names here). It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, and Patton Oswalt in supporting roles.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

